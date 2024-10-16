Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
WKN: 906006 | ISIN: US1271903049
16.10.24
14:20 Uhr
488,80 Euro
+4,20
+0,87 %
16.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
CACI launches Certa - a complete care management software system designed to support outstanding care delivery

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaning on more than 25 years of experience in the sector, CACI is delighted to announce the launch of Certa, our new care management software. Certa provides an affordable, all-in-one solution for homecare providers of all sizes, supporting them in achieving the goal of delivering outstanding person-centred care.

CACI-certa-Logo

Connecting, confirming, caring: Certa helps care providers deliver outstanding, person-centred care to their clients. Certa puts all the tools that care providers need in one place, helping to handle the background administrative duties and leave managers and care workers to the task of exceptional service provision.

What is Certa?

Certa is a complete care management software solution designed for care providers. It supports the planning, delivery and management of outstanding care services with tools across care planning, rostering and financial management.

Put those you support first with smart tools to deliver person-centred care planning, whilst removing paper from your service with Certa's digital care records. Personalise your rostering using advanced matching rules and optimisation to deliver care worker schedules through a mobile app. Record timesheets automatically to drive accurate pay and billing processes. Understand and react to service activity with Certa's dashboards and alerting. Evidence your quality statements with Certa's real-time reporting.

  • Connecting: access Certa anywhere through web and mobile with confidence that you are working on a single source of the truth. Communicate with everyone involved at every step of the journey via messaging, apps and portals.
  • Confirming: have assurance that you are matching needs and preferences with the right people in the right place at the right time, are informing your care workforce effectively and are recording a true picture of activity in the field.
  • Caring: ultimately, you need to deliver exceptional care to those you support; Certa gives you the tools to do this allowing your service to be tailored to individual needs and highly responsive as changes occur, as well as allowing you to evidence the high quality care you provide.

Who benefits from Certa?

  • Clients: benefit from a fantastic, responsive service that is mindful of their needs, delivers when expected and allows easy interaction as necessary to achieve wellbeing.
  • Care workers: spend less time on admin and more time delivering exceptional care with tools that inform, support and protect their work.
  • Schedulers/Administrators: update records and match clients and care workers optimally and efficiently, whilst reacting to exceptions and alerts in an informed and responsive manner.
  • Managers: connect with all service stakeholders, gain insight into every area of your organisation, make decisions based on fact, be confident with your finances and evidence high quality services.

For more information, please visit caci.co.uk/certa.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caci-launches-certa---a-complete-care-management-software-system-designed-to-support-outstanding-care-delivery-302277794.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
