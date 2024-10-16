Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wondershare Technology: Wondershare Elevates Digital Innovation with AI-Powered Industry Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in digital creativity software, is making a strong impression at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, unveiling its enhanced flagship creative and productivity suite designed for businesses and creators alike. In addition, Wondershare has introduced innovative industry-specific solutions, further demonstrating its dedication to equipping enterprises with advanced, AI-powered technology.

Wondershare, a global leader in digital creativity software, is making a strong impression at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, unveiling its enhanced flagship creative and productivity suite designed for businesses and creators alike. In addition, Wondershare has introduced innovative industry-specific solutions, further demonstrating its dedication to equipping enterprises with advanced, AI-powered technology.

In line with its commitment to driving digital transformation, Wondershare presented its new solutions tailored for key industries such as energy, medical, legal, manufacturing, and semiconductors. These solutions leverage the powerful AI capabilities integrated across Wondershare's product suite, bringing innovation to video editing, diagram creation, and document management. By streamlining multimedia content creation and enhancing communication efficiency, Wondershare aims to revolutionize the collaborative workplace, offering a next-generation solution for boosting productivity and optimizing workflows across these industries.

Building on its focus on innovation, Wondershare also showcased five flagship software products at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, featuring Filmora, EdrawMax, EdrawMind, PDFelement, and Virbo. Each tool is designed to empower creative professionals by offering advanced features that enhance content creation and streamline workflows across diverse sectors.

Filmora 14, the latest version of Wondershare's widely-used video editing tool, has brought groundbreaking AI features to users, including an innovative Smart Short Clips feature, allowing users to automatically extract and refine highlights from long-form footage into short clips with just one click. Additionally, with over ten new AI-driven tools, including Smart Scene Cut, AI Face Mosaic, and AI Portrait Cutout, Filmora 14 enhances both editing efficiency and output quality.

Meanwhile, Wondershare EdrawMax continues to uphold its reputation by introducing EdrawMax's new AI-native page for instant diagram creation. Users can input text and receive a diagram that can be downloaded and edited for customization. EdrawMax has also expanded to include 24 AI diagram types, such as flowcharts, mind maps, timelines, and more.

Additionally, Wondershare PDFelement has unveiled PDFelement 11, bringing powerful AI features and enhanced multi-device syncing to offer users an unparalleled experience. The AI capability can effortlessly compare, analyze, and extract information by chatting with multiple PDFs simultaneously. Additional AI tools provide translation, grammar checking, and highlight key information.

During GITEX, Wondershare's booth drew high levels of engagement, with attendees keen to experience the latest features firsthand. As AMR ATTALLA remarked, "Wondershare's products truly stand out at GITEX, and the AI-driven features in Wondershare EdrawMax are very impressive, as they streamline complex diagram creation. I'm definitely planning to try these tools when I get back."

"We are excited to engage with attendees at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, a key venue for showcasing Wondershare's advancements and fostering relationships with global businesses," said Rocky Tang, General Manager of Enterprise Development Business Unit. "We look forward to empowering businesses worldwide to enhance their productivity and creativity, and we are committed to delivering more efficient and intelligent tools that drive innovation across various industries."

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 200 countries and regions, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more, all focused on one principle: Creativity Simplified.

LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531915/59f0d5540dcb4e36fbfdcf48e83bc890__1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-elevates-digital-innovation-with-ai-powered-industry-solutions-at-gitex-global-2024-302277800.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.