Ability Biologics ("Ability") is proud to announce a new partnership with Mila Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute.

This partnership will bring together Mila's world-renowned network of experts and researchers in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, with Ability's deep experience in immunology, antibody discovery, engineering and therapeutic development, creating a transformative synergy from research to clinical and commercial stage.

Ability is a global leader in the application of generative AI to therapeutic discovery, focusing on developing highly selective antibody therapeutics for immune-related disorders including cancer. Through its AbiLeap discovery engine, Ability addresses long-standing therapeutic challenges by generating novel, fully human antibodies that are logic-gated, enabling them to target specific tissues and cells based on the local microenvironment. AbiLeap leverages one of the largest, most comprehensive databases of antibody-antigen interactions ever constructed, aggregating over five years of curated discovery data from both public and proprietary sources.

"This partnership between Ability and Mila provides a significant opportunity to merge some of Mila's and Ability's AI capabilities to enable safer and more efficacious antibody therapeutics by combining multiple binding modalities in a single molecule" said Giles Day, CEO of Ability. "Our efforts could culminate in the development of multiple clinical drug candidates addressing unmet needs for diseases linked with immune dysfunction".

"Mila is pleased to welcome Ability to its community of partners. Access to Mila's cutting-edge academic research capabilities can open new opportunities for Ability in their development of therapeutic solutions for patients in Quebec and beyond," said Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice-President of Mila.

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is the world's largest academic research center for deep learning, bringing together over 1,200 specialized researchers in machine learning. Based in Montreal and funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Mila's mission is to be a global center for scientific advancements that inspire innovation and the growth of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a globally recognized non-profit organization for its significant contributions to deep learning, especially in the fields of language modeling, automatic translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec.

About Ability Biologics

Ability Biologics is the premier cell targeting company. Its powerful AbiLeap discovery engine combines massively parallel, continuously learning AI with an extensive database of antigen-antibody interactions to generate fully human, IgG-based multi-specific antibodies of exquisite selectivity and affinity. The antibodies respond to environmental signals within the cellular microenvironment, generating logic-gated therapeutics. Ability is dedicated to developing the most potent and selective antibody therapeutics for areas of great unmet need. To learn more, visit ability.bio, our linkedin page or contact us at partnering@ability.bio.

