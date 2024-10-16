IFS Announces the Launch of the Copperleaf Accelerate Program

Unveiled at IFS Unleashed, the first 25 subscribed customers receive free technical implementation

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS UNLEASHED IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, announces the launch of the Copperleaf Accelerate Program. The Program?enables IFS customers to transfer operational and tactical asset management data in IFS into Copperleaf's world leading Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solution, enabling highly strategic investment planning.?The off-the-shelf solution benefits IFS customers by quickly and seamlessly leveraging all existing data in IFS Cloud to fast-track implementation and unlock a rapid return on investment.

Copperleaf AIP already manages trillions of dollars worth of assets globally, helping the world's leading critical infrastructure organizations make faster, more intelligent and trustworthy decisions, such as where and when to invest in their businesses to maximize capital efficiency, meet performance targets, manage risk, and achieve their ESG and strategic goals.

Copperleaf Accelerate Program Overview

The Accelerate Program is an annual subscription that offers IFS customers comprehensive benefits and helps organizations quickly and efficiently implement AIP with IFS Cloud. The Program provides preconfigured capabilities and connectors to ensure customers can get value faster.

Key Benefits of the Accelerate Program:

Value Framework Engineering Support : Receive expert support to optimize your value framework.

: Receive expert support to optimize your value framework. SDK Access for System Integration : Integrate your software systems seamlessly with Software Development Kit access.

: Integrate your software systems seamlessly with Software Development Kit access. Full Access to Copperleaf Value Model Library : The library leverages knowledge Copperleaf has gained from working with clients from different industries across the globe. It is a constantly evolving collection of best practice models that helps new clients get up and running quickly with AIP.

: The library leverages knowledge Copperleaf has gained from working with clients from different industries across the globe. It is a constantly evolving collection of best practice models that helps new clients get up and running quickly with AIP. Quarterly Business Reviews : Participate in quarterly reviews to ensure continuous improvement and alignment.

: Participate in quarterly reviews to ensure continuous improvement and alignment. Advanced Scoping Support : Get advanced support for scoping your projects effectively.

: Get advanced support for scoping your projects effectively. Change Management Program : Benefit from a structured change management program to facilitate smooth transitions.

: Benefit from a structured change management program to facilitate smooth transitions. Private Copperleaf User Group Access: Gain exclusive insights, networking opportunities, and share best practices with fellow industry experts.

"We're committed to innovation, customer success, and delivering value-creating solutions," said Lance Olmsted, IFS's President for Copperleaf. "Joining the Copperleaf Accelerate Program allows customers to significantly enhance their asset management strategies, resulting in improved decision-making and financial performance. By leveraging existing data within IFS Cloud, we can swiftly develop asset risk models, simplifying the implementation of AIP and maximizing the value of their current IFS solutions."

Special Offer for IFS Unleashed Attendees

To celebrate the launch of the program, Copperleaf is offering the first 25 subscribed customers a waiver on the standard technical implementation fee.

Unlock Rapid ROI with Off-the-Shelf Copperleaf Solutions

IFS Cloud users will be able to align operational decision-making insight in their EAM, ERP, and FSM systems to strategic value-based decision-making with AIP through a seamless extension of the same platform they already use today. As an off-the-shelf product, this greatly simplifies solution architecture by removing the need for complex integrations and cross-solution configuration, while leveraging asset, investment, and resource data already in IFS Cloud.

Key Benefits for Customers:

Pre-Packaged Solutions : Offering pre-configured out-of-the-box models and tools to simplify and accelerate implementation.

: Offering pre-configured out-of-the-box models and tools to simplify and accelerate implementation. Enhanced ROI : Maximize customers' return on investment by quickly enabling advanced asset investment planning capabilities.

: Maximize customers' return on investment by quickly enabling advanced asset investment planning capabilities. Comprehensive Support : Ongoing support, training, and resources from a dedicated team to ensure successful implementation and operation.

: Ongoing support, training, and resources from a dedicated team to ensure successful implementation and operation. Rapid Implementation: Fast-tracking the deployment of AIP solutions by leveraging existing data in IFS Cloud.

Industry-specific accelerators such as Copperleaf H2O for water utilities in the UK, provide a unique and meaningful set of capabilities to the market. Using a predefined, best-practice configuration aligned with both ISO 55001 and Ofwat's Outcome Delivery Incentives, the Copperleaf H2O Solution can be implemented within a matter of weeks to help new clients get up and running quickly.

"The Copperleaf H2O solution promises to maintain transparency of operability, reducing the need for black-box decision making and facilitating the development of more robust, appropriate, and defensible investment plans based on our corporate vision and customer needs," commented AnneLouise McGinn, Asset Management Lead at Portsmouth Water.

Similarly, the industry-specific accelerator for electric transmission and distribution utilities enables UK utility companies to leverage the UK's Common Network Asset Indices Methodology (CNAIM) quickly in a streamlined asset management solution. A unique feature is its flexible configuration, which can easily be adapted in geographies outside of Great Britain. In collaboration with clients such as NIE Networks, Cerius-Radius, VISUE, and Powerco, Copperleaf has successfully adapted the CNAIM methodology for use in Northern Ireland, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada, and New Zealand.

"We are excited about the Copperleaf CNAIM Solution and look forward to utilizing it to improve our risk management efforts and ultimately, increase value from our assets," added Kristoffer Breiner Nielsen, Head of Portfolio Management at Cerius-Radius.

With these innovative industry-specific solutions and programs, IFS is poised to revolutionize asset investment planning and deliver unmatched value to clients. These proven software configurations, combined with an agile implementation approach, act as a project accelerator to enable faster time to value.

