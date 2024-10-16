Empowering Growth: QKS Group's Growth Intelligence and Strategy Service to Accelerate Business Expansion

Growth Intelligence and strategy service combines data-driven insights and expert analysis to guide technology vendors toward high-value growth opportunities.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announces the launch of its new Growth Intelligence and Strategy service, a product of its recent rebranding effort. This innovative offering is tailored to empower technology vendors and end-users with vital insights and strategic guidance to successfully navigate the complexities of today's market landscape and drive sustainable business growth. By integrating comprehensive market analysis with data-driven insights, QKS Group is committed to helping businesses unlock their full growth potential.

Here are the specific offerings under Growth Intelligence and Strategy service:

TAM (Total Addressable Market) Insights: Provides a comprehensive overview of the overall market potential accessible to a business, aiding in the identification of valuable growth areas and guiding resource allocation decisions.

SAM (Serviceable Addressable Market) Insights: Concentrates on market segments that businesses can realistically pursue, providing actionable information to shape focused marketing strategies and improve market reach.

Market Forecast Reports: In-depth reports that evaluate anticipated market dynamics, projected trends, growth paths, and demand variations across diverse industry sectors, geographic regions, customer categories, and deployment models. This information is vital for effective strategic planning and positioning.

Portfolio Insights: Comprehensive data on market size and projected trends for key technology suites, assisting vendors in grasping the market dynamics of their main offerings and their positioning within the larger landscape.

Comprehensive data on market size and projected trends for key technology suites, assisting vendors in grasping the market dynamics of their main offerings and their positioning within the larger landscape. Portfolio+ Insights: Provides analysis of related markets linked to a company's core technology suite, revealing further growth opportunities and strategic possibilities.

Advantages for Technology Vendors:

Identify upcoming markets and segments with significant growth scope.

Evaluate market structure, competitor's strategies and vulnerabilities to strengthen your competitive stance.

Use Predictive analytics to foresee future patterns and make strategic decisions.

Improve market strategies and lead generation by pinpointing valuable growth prospects.

"QKS Growth Intelligence Service goes beyond delivering data, offering comprehensive analysis and strategic guidance with a focus on TAM, SAM, and portfolio insights. With a tailored approach, it addresses specific business needs and collaborates closely to build actionable strategies. By providing intelligence across global, regional, and industry-specific segments, QKS ensures companies not only achieve a competitive edge but are equipped to sustain it long-term." - Sofia Ali, Associate Director, and Principal Analyst

Revitalize your Business Approach with QKS Group

QKS Group's Growth Intelligence & Strategy service is curated to assist businesses in synchronizing with market trends to develop products and services. Helps to create focused marketing campaigns and formulating effective growth strategies. Whether organizations seek to enhance market reach, strengthen their competitive stance, or adapt to industry shifts, this service offers expert guidance and crucial strategies to foster significant growth.

About QKS Group

QKS Group (formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions) is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping its clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services.

