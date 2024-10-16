Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353
Tradegate
16.10.24
09:30 Uhr
3,014 Euro
+0,088
+3,01 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 14:36 Uhr
Hisense's Impressive 110-inch ULED X Mini LED TV Now Available Globally

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced its 110-inch ULED X Mini LED TV is now available globally, priced at US$20,000.

Since debuting at CES earlier this year and recognized as a CES Innovation Award honoree, along with collecting an Editor's Choice award from Digital Trends, the 110UX TV has gone on to garner further countless accolades in leading the field in display technology.

Hisense 110-inch ULED X Mini LED is now available globally

The 110UX carrying with Mini LED Blacklight delivers an astounding peak brightness up to 10,000 nits, and contrast with over 40,000 local dimming zones, minimizing backlight bleed and measurably elevating contrast. Powered by Hisense's Hi-View AI Engine X, it provides real-time adjustments for a clearer, more immersive, captivating display effect. By bringing this collection of industry benchmark hardware and software together, 110UX is a testament to the evolution of LED display design, where innovation and consumer-focused engineering converge to redefine picture quality to provide that brighter, dynamic picture that works well for large formats, making it an ideal choice for gamers, movie buffs and sports enthusiasts alike.

Earlier in October, the 110UX Championship Edition, an ultra-premium addition to Hisense's innovative ULED X lineup, was launched to coincide with the start of NBA season. This exclusive, limited-edition model represents a unique collaboration between two industry leaders, combining Hisense's cutting-edge ULED X technology with luxurious enhancements that celebrate the spirit of NBA champions.

The arrival of the 110UX represents a significant evolution in the Hisense TV product line, as Hisense cements its leadership in the ultra-premium market and large-format displays, responding to the surging demand for big-screen entertainment by expanding its ULED and ULED X lineups to include even larger screen sizes.

Hisense is committed to constant technological innovation in providing consumers with an unparalleled audio-visual experience. Hisense continues to put consumers at the center, strengthening connections with more users globally, providing full-scenario home living experiences that exceed expectations.

About Hisense
Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530687/Hisense_110_inch_ULED_X_Mini_LED_globally.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisenses-impressive-110-inch-uled-x-mini-led-tv-now-available-globally-302277832.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
