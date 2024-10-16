Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - HieFo Corporation, a company focused on high efficiency photonics for AI and Data Center connectivity, announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 30th at 04:30PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Harry Moore, Co-founder, will be representing the company.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

Harry Moore, Co-founder of HieFo shared, "The convergence of AI and big data is reshaping industries and creating unprecedented opportunities. Investing in HieFo means investing in certainty. Our proven track record, innovative technology, and strategic positioning in the data-driven economy make us a standout choice for investors seeking high-potential returns in the digital age."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Wednesday, October 30th

Time: 04:30PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About HieFo Corporation

HieFo Corporation produces and develops the optical communication industry's highest efficiency Indium Phosphide based photonic devices. Through our recent acquisition of EMCORE's optical core assets, including the North-American based world-class indium phosphide wafer fab, HieFo Corporation has inherited more than 40 years of EMCORE's innovation in the field of optoelectronic devices. HieFo has brought together a team of industry-leading optoelectronic scientists, engineers, and seasoned operational team members to develop and commercialize the most efficient indium phosphide devices in the market today. We perform high volume wafer processing of indium phosphide-based devices and have unique technologies and intellectual property rights in device design, epitaxial growth, and wafer processing. HieFo will continue to pursue the most innovative and disruptive high-power, high-efficiency, high-linearity, narrow-linewidth lasers and coherent optical communication solutions to serve the AI connectivity, datacom, telecom, optical sensing and other industrial sectors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

For further information on HieFo Corporation:

SOURCE: LD Micro