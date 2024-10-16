The American Gambling Awards today announced FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, has been named Online Sportsbook of the Year for the 2024 American Gambling Awards. Defending its title as America's #1 Sportsbook, this recognition marks FanDuel's third consecutive win in this competitive category, reflecting its exceptional customer experience and continued growth in the sports betting landscape.

The American Gambling Awards, produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), honor the top companies and executives shaping the regulated U.S. online gambling landscape and are recognized as a benchmark for excellence in the sector.

"We are honored to be named Online Sportsbook of the Year by the American Gambling Awards for the third year in a row," said Karol Corcoran, General Manager of FanDuel Sportsbook. "We remain focused on offering our customers the best sports betting experience and look forward to continuing to enhance how fans interact with their favorite teams and athletes."

In line with its commitment to enhancing the customer experience, this year, FanDuel introduced The Pulse, a groundbreaking curated experience that follows the biggest storylines in sports and presents betting opportunities in a narrative-driven format. This innovative feature provides customers with a streamlined path to discover real-time game developments, enabling fans to place wagers on specific moments. By integrating this feature with its popular Same Game Parlay product, FanDuel has seen a remarkable 15% increase in live Same Game Parlays, underscoring its dedication to delivering an industry-leading customer experience.

"Congratulations to Amy Howe and the entire FanDuel leadership team for their remarkable third consecutive win as Online Sportsbook of the Year at the American Gambling Awards," said Gambling.com Group co-founder Chief Executive Officer, Charles Gillespie. "FanDuel's ability to maintain its top position in such a competitive category speaks volumes about their ability to consistently execute, innovate and enhance their customer experience. Features like The Pulse have transformed how fans engage with sports betting, and their strategic partnerships with the NFL and NBA have driven impressive growth. FanDuel's leadership in customer engagement and product development continues to set the standard for the industry."

FanDuel's strategic partnerships with the NFL and NBA have driven significant growth. To kick off the 2023 NFL season, a promotional collaboration with the NFL and YouTube TV provided fans who bet $5 a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket resulted in a 37% year-over-year increase in new customers. This contributed to FanDuel achieving its best start to the NFL season ever in 2023, with year-over-year total handle more than doubling and total bet count increasing by 163.4%. As an official sportsbook partner of the WNBA, FanDuel continues to elevate the betting experience, consistently "making every moment more" for its customers.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the "Group") is a fast-growing provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com, and RotoWire.com. Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

