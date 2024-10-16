MATTR unveils new capability to use digital credentials aligned to the ISO 18013 series across both in-person and remote verification use cases

Enable secure and frictionless digital interactions across any channel

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTR, a leader in digital trust, announces the expansion of its personal credential capabilities. This innovative addition enhances MATTR's suite of digital trust technologies by enabling seamless verification across both in-person and online interactions.

This capability leverages the recently published ISO/IEC 18013-7 technical specification and the OID4VP cross-device flow to offer unified verification solutions. It represents a significant advancement, expanding the usage of personal credentials beyond in-person interactions and into remote channels.

Key features and benefits

Flexible interactions : Organizations can verify personal credentials seamlessly, whether presented in-person, online, or across various devices and jurisdictions.

: Organizations can verify personal credentials seamlessly, whether presented in-person, online, or across various devices and jurisdictions. Future-proof solution : Built on the ISO/IEC 18013-7 technical specification, your digital trust infrastructure will remain relevant and adaptable as the digital landscape evolves.

: Built on the ISO/IEC 18013-7 technical specification, your digital trust infrastructure will remain relevant and adaptable as the digital landscape evolves. Enhanced security and privacy: Maintain robust authentication and identification protocols, enhancing privacy, reducing fraud, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

MATTR's commitment to digital trust

MATTR's leadership in developing the 18013-7 technical specification underscores its commitment to setting the standards for trusted digital interactions. By collaborating with industry bodies and continuously monitoring global compliance changes, MATTR ensures that its solutions are both innovative and future proof. The recent IVC24 Interop Test Event, hosted by Austroads and facilitated by MATTR, showcased the capabilities of the ISO 18013-7 technical specification across a range of implementations.

With the recent official publication of ISO/IEC TS 18013-7, MATTR reinforces its commitment to providing customers with seamless solutions in the evolving digital credentials space. Whether working with ISO 18013-7 or the W3C Digital Credential API, the MATTR platform offers a standardized integration interface, ensuring confidence in managing any complexities that changing standards may introduce.

"MATTR is excited to expand its capabilities for personal credentials, such as mobile driver licenses (mDLs) and other types of mobile documents (mDocs), to support new use cases in different channels" said Claire Barber, CEO at MATTR. "Our standards compliant solutions offer immediate opportunities for customers and partners who want to get started and innovate - future proofed by MATTR's ongoing investments in this rapidly evolving market."

About MATTR

MATTR is a global leader in digital trust, providing standards-based digital infrastructure that empowers businesses and governments to fortify trust.

https://mattr.global/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mattr-unveils-new-capability-to-use-digital-credentials-aligned-to-the-iso-18013-series-across-both-in-person-and-remote-verification-use-cases-302277434.html