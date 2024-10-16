Atos International: Atos launches its Experience Operations Center in partnership with Nexthink to empower digital workplace performance

Press Release

Atos launches its Experience Operations Center in partnership with Nexthink to empower digital workplace performance

Experience Operations Center leverages proactive, AI-driven efficiencies to drive new levels of productivity and employee satisfaction

Boston, United States and Paris, France - October 16, 2024 - Atos today launches in partnership with Nexthink their state-of-the-art Experience Operations Center (XOC) offering. The joint XOC delivers digital workplace operations that enhance end-user experience through enabling real-time, AI-driven efficiencies and boosting workplace productivity. Atos was one of Nexthink's first managed services partners; this new offering builds on their 8-year partnership rooted in helping organizations create employee-centric workplaces that drive innovative and sustainable business value.

Powered by Atos Real-Time Data Processing Framework (RTDPF) which captures billions of workplace and devices data, and Nexthink Infinity, XOC integrates data from sources such as IT service management, endpoint, contact center and identity management platforms within the digital workplace, to provide a unified, real-time performance overview. Beyond the analytical insights provided by standard workplace analytics, the XOC command center proactively pinpoints user experience issues, 24/7 and in real time.

Its serverless architecture reveals hidden patterns and forecasts based on historical data and Atos 10-year expertise in digital experience management, allowing agile and responsive decision-making and problem resolution before users are affected.

Leon Gilbert, Senior Vice President Digital Workplace Atos, said: "Focusing on employee experience is crucial for organizations to drive performance, streamline efficiency, and boost profitability. Our innovative Experience Operations Center helps achieve this ambition by leveraging state-of-the-art automation and AI that put humans at the heart of their problem-solving capabilities".

Atos leverages Nexthink's digital workplace observability and automation platform to streamline issue detection, diagnostics and remediation. By helping companies to go from proactive incident identification to automated fixes in minutes, Nexthink's platform supports XOC offering to deliver cost reduction, time savings, improved sustainability and increased employee performance. Going forward, Atos and Nexthink continue to collaborate to enhance the employee experience offered to their clients.

Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexthink, said: "Atos has long been an innovator in the end user computing space, and this latest offering will once again challenge the status quo for the better. Today, the Digital Employee Experience is no longer just a consideration, it's central to every successful digital transformation. It demands a systematic, not ad-hoc, approach. Atos XOC has such transformative potential and we're proud to play a pivotal role in driving this evolution forward".

The Experience Operations Center compliments Atos' Digital Workplace portfolio offerings by real-time insights in the digital workplace experience, proactive issue detection and accelerated resolution. Atos teams provide end-to-end employee experience solutions through digital collaboration and productivity tools, as well as intelligent customer care services. They currently deliver workplace analytics services to 1.8 million devices globally. In March 2024, Gartner positioned Atos as a Leader in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services(ODWS) for the eighth consecutive year.

***

About Atos

Atosis a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Nexthink

Nexthinkis the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix issues at scale impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

Press contacts

Atos: Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net| +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Nexthink: press@nexthink.com

Attachment