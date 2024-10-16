Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") proudly announces the appointment of Omar Sharif Jr., internationally acclaimed activist, author, actor, and model, as a Special Advisor. This reflects Flora's ongoing dedication to advocating for diversity, inclusion, and progressive social change within the global cannabis community.

Omar Sharif Jr. is recognized for his public advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, human rights, and social justice. As an outspoken advocate, Sharif has used his platform to address issues affecting marginalized communities worldwide. His influence extends across borders, particularly in his efforts to advance visibility and protection for LGBTQ+ individuals in regions where such rights remain deeply challenged, and for people living with HIV/AIDS globally.

"We welcome Omar Sharif Jr. to the Flora Growth family as a Special Advisor," said Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Omar's tireless advocacy for equality and human rights aligns with Flora's core values of inclusivity and responsible business practices. We believe that promoting diversity and supporting social causes is not just a moral imperative but a business responsibility. With Omar's guidance, we aim to broaden our social impact, championing inclusion in everything we do."

Omar Sharif Jr. brings a wealth of experience from his extensive work in activism and entertainment. The grandson of legendary actor Omar Sharif, he has worked with various organizations, including GLAAD, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, Human Rights Foundation, and the United Nations to bring attention to issues like discrimination, inequality, and the plight of refugees. His voice has been pivotal in shaping narratives around acceptance and understanding in global forums, and he has contributed to legislative discussions surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in multiple countries.

"I am honored to join Flora Growth Corp. as a Special Advisor," said Sharif. "Throughout my career, I've sought to bring visibility to important social issues and fight for marginalized communities. Cannabis has increasingly been a powerful tool in promoting wellness, and mental well-being. I believe Flora's approach to responsible cannabis growth, distribution, and advocacy can significantly contribute to societal change. Together, we will work toward ensuring that the benefits of this industry are accessible to all, especially those who have historically been excluded or disproportionately affected by punitive policies."

Sharif's role as Special Advisor will focus on guiding Flora Growth's initiatives aimed at advancing inclusion, social equity, and diversity within both the company and the cannabis industry at large. He will work closely with Flora's leadership team to develop strategies that foster greater representation, particularly for LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented communities in the cannabis sector.

"As we grow, Flora Growth aspires to uplift voices like Omar's that have the power to bring about real change," added Starke. "His passion for advocacy and his willingness to challenge the status quo will be instrumental as we continue to make strides toward a more inclusive and equitable future in cannabis and beyond."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

