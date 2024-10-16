Invented to simplify the creation of new loyalty programmes for brands across sectors, including retail and hospitality, accelerating implementation by 10x

Timi AI gives clients their own loyalty assistant; available in 80 languages, it launches as part of Antavo's Loyalty Planner

Timi AI, looks just like Antavo's senior business analyst, Timi Garai, and is built on the knowledge from her decades of loyalty expertise and experience.

Antavo, the AI-powered Loyalty Platform, has announced the launch of Timi AI, a revolutionary AI agent based on the company's senior business analyst, Timi Garai.

Timi AI supports every stage of loyalty programme development via real-time on-demand video chat between the avatar and Antavo's clients. Drawing upon the company's vast experience and deep knowledge of the industry, communicating with Timi AI feels just like chatting with a colleague.

Timi AI launches as a major feature of Antavo's new Loyalty Planner, which has been developed in response to an industry-wide lack of consistency in loyalty programme implementation, which causes costly development delays and limits creativity.

By simplifying and centralising the process of launching a loyalty programme, the Loyalty Planner can drastically shorten project timelines, with the scoping and planning of the implementation now being ten times faster. For end-users, this means faster improvements and enhancements to loyalty programmes.

Co-founder and CEO Attila Kecsmar commented: "Customers and colleagues regularly tell us how talented the real Timi is, so when we decided to launch agentic AI as part of the Antavo Loyalty Planner, we realised she would be the perfect template.

"Timi is a longstanding colleague who is knowledgeable about projects, reliable, and happy to help. Timi AI embodies all of these characteristics, as well as all the expertise amassed by the wider Antavo team, giving customers access to unrivalled knowledge at the touch of a button. Our creation of an AI agent based on a colleague is a world-first for the loyalty industry and a secret weapon for programme developers, as they no longer have to wait years to make changes."

The Loyalty Planner provides a shared framework for brands, agencies, system integrators, and tech providers to build innovative loyalty programmes. Timi AI is built only using data from Antavo's own deep knowledge of loyalty and vast methodologies for implementing loyalty programmes, and the whole company has contributed to training the AI.

Attila continued: "This innovation represents a significant leap forward in the intersection of AI and customer loyalty. Until now, a deep-rooted lack of consistency has existed within the industry, which has hampered creativity and innovation across loyalty programmes.

"Research tells us that 70% of businesses are comfortable with using an AI-driven agent, and Timi AI and the Planner will supercharge productivity for loyalty teams, ushering in a new era of AI-driven programming for loyalty scheme owners across a diverse set of industries. The result is enhanced customer experience and improved ROI on loyalty and marketing investment it's a win-win for all parties."

Timi Garai, senior business analyst at Antavo and the inspiration behind Timi AI, shared: "For AI to succeed, it needs to be genuinely useful not just a gimmick. We based the AI on my persona and expertise, allowing Antavo to create a genuinely helpful tool to deliver real value to our clients and their users.

"Seeing Timi AI for the first time was like looking in a mirror! The whole experience has been exciting, and I look forward to seeing how the agent develops as it learns from our clients and their evolving wants and needs."

Antavo powers the loyalty programmes for brands including KFC, Benefit Cosmetics, and Flying Tiger Copenhagen, and it is actively seeking AI-native software engineers and product owners to grow its team in anticipation of demand for the Planner and Timi AI.

About Antavo

Antavo is the most powerful AI Loyalty Cloud on the market, offering a scalable, pure-play loyalty technology that is easy to integrate thanks to robust APIs.

Antavo's no-code, API-centric platform makes the loyalty programme experience fully customisable and empowers loyalty and marketing teams to run their programme internally without IT help. The company invests 60% of its revenue into its product and issues regular product releases.

Antavo is a pure-play loyalty technology vendor recognised by Forrester, Gartner, IDC, and is the preferred choice for loyalty consultants, agencies, and system integrators worldwide. Antavo empowers clients like KFC, Benefit Cosmetics, Scandic, La Cage, Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Yeo Valley, Peek Cloppenburg, Hornby Hobbies, Simply Be, JD Williams, Luisaviaroma and BrewDog, as well as global businesses in the travel, pharma and fashion industries. For more information, visit antavo.com.

