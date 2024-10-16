Bodycote Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2024

Bodycote plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Cynthia Gordon, Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair of Severfield plc with effect from 21 October 2024.

