Recognized for the Fourth Consecutive Year as the Only European Vendor Included in the Report

Wildix, a global provider of unified communications (UC) solutions, today announced it has been named a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide. This marks the fourth consecutive year Wildix has been featured in the report, distinguishing itself as the only European vendor included.

"This recognition from Gartner highlights our commitment to meaningful innovation rooted in the real needs of our partners and their customers," said Emiliano Tomasoni, CMO, Wildix. "We don't innovate just to follow trends, we do it to solve real problems. By observing, listening and adapting, we create tools that help businesses work smarter and stand out in a world where efficiency and adaptability are key. Our promise is to keep evolving alongside our partners and their customers, tackling their challenges and ensuring they're always ready for what's to come."

Gartner analysts recognized Wildix for its comprehensive feature set, particularly its advanced AI capabilities, which have been shown to improve workflow efficiency and enhance customer engagement. The company's flagship UCaaS platform, x-bees, has been recognized for its adaptability and robust integration of telephony, video conferencing, and team messaging. With AI-driven tools such as call summarization and sentiment analysis, x-bees enhances communication across web, desktop, and mobile, delivering a streamlined, intuitive experience for users.

Wildix's commitment to innovation is demonstrated through the development of x-hoppers, a versatile communication solution designed for frontline workers across industries. By addressing critical challenges such as operational inefficiencies, communication gaps and high employee turnover, x-hoppers integrates hands-free technology with AI-driven tools to enhance workflow, improve team collaboration and streamline day-to-day operations. This empowers frontline teams to operate more efficiently and deliver superior service.

Key Features of Wildix's UCaaS Solutions:

x-bees : A powerful UCaaS and CCaaS platform with advanced AI capabilities. Its comprehensive integration with Salesforce streamlines customer data management, significantly boosting productivity across sales and support teams. The platform's contact center solution enhances customer service through advanced call routing, monitoring and real-time analytics that optimize productivity and performance.

: A powerful UCaaS and CCaaS platform with advanced AI capabilities. Its comprehensive integration with Salesforce streamlines customer data management, significantly boosting productivity across sales and support teams. The platform's contact center solution enhances customer service through advanced call routing, monitoring and real-time analytics that optimize productivity and performance. x-hoppers : The first AI-powered communication solution that integrates cloud software and hardware, designed specifically for frontline workers.

: The first AI-powered communication solution that integrates cloud software and hardware, designed specifically for frontline workers. AI Tools: Includes AI-fueled transcriptions, automated meeting summaries and next-best action suggestions. Additionally, actionable analytics for meetings and chats optimize team performance by analyzing participation and meeting flow.

At the heart of every Wildix solution is a commitment to security, with end-to-end encryption seamlessly integrated to protect data both in transit and at rest. Coupled with a 99.99% uptime SLA, Wildix delivers a platform that ensures reliability while meeting the robust security requirements of SMEs and enterprises.

Wildix's seamless integration of its software with hardware further differentiates it in the UCaaS market, minimizing the complexity often associated with third-party integrations. This unified approach provides customers with a streamlined deployment process, maximizing efficiency and user experience. As the company continues to expand its global footprint, particularly across Europe, North America and the Middle East, Wildix now present in over 135 countries worldwide is well-positioned to meet the diverse communication needs of businesses worldwide.

For further information about Wildix and its award-winning solutions, please visit wildix.com.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wildix

Wildix is a premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, committed to empowering organizations to elevate collaboration and enhance operational efficiency. The platform seamlessly integrates telephony, video meetings, and team chat functionalities, all enhanced by cutting-edge AI capabilities. With its robust integrated PBX system, Wildix guarantees reliable, enterprise-grade communication tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses. Dedicated to delivering exceptional customer support, Wildix guides organizations through the complexities of modern communication, enabling them to stay connected and competitive in an ever-evolving landscape. Its vertical solution, x-hoppers, is designed specifically for frontline workers, equipping teams to provide superior customer experiences and drive success across various industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016194072/en/

Contacts:

Deliah Mathieu

Communications Specialist

Wildix

deliah.mathieu@wildix.com