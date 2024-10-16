Researchers have studied Israel's clearing price method for PV tenders and raised concerns about its potential for long-term dominance. They examined how power abuse and technological inefficiencies lead to market inefficiencies, concluding that a duopoly best suits the Israeli market. Scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev analyzed Israel's PV market through three large tenders. They examined it in terms of economic welfare, focusing on inefficiencies caused by market concentration and technological inefficiencies from less competitive companies winning tenders. The Israel Electricity ...

