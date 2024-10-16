Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Motointegrator, a leading expert in automotive spare parts and accessories, has unveiled its latest study, 'European Countries with the Most Hypocritical Drivers'. This study, conducted in collaboration with DataPulse Research, explores the gap between drivers' attitudes towards road safety and their actual behavior behind the wheel.

Motointegrator aims to contribute fresh insights into the ongoing conversation about improving road safety across Europe. By analyzing driving behaviors across 22 European countries, the study identifies key discrepancies between public perceptions of safe driving and the reality on the road.

This comparative analysis, utilizing data from the Brussels-based Vias Institute, highlights seven problematic driving behaviors. These insights are designed to assist policymakers, the automotive industry, and the general public in fostering safer driving habits and reducing road fatalities throughout Europe.

For more detailed data and analysis, access the full report here: Motointegrator Report.

https://www.motointegrator.de/blog/driving-behavior-eu/

Points of interest

As road safety in Europe continues to evolve, with some countries making significant progress while others struggle, understanding the inconsistencies in driver behaviour has never been more critical. Motointegrator's latest study shines a light on the gap between what drivers consider acceptable, and how they actually behave, providing a crucial perspective on the region's road safety challenges.

What to expect from the Study:

Insights into countries with the largest gaps between beliefs and behaviour

A detailed look at seven problematic driving habits across Europe

A focus on the most hypocritical versus the most honest drivers on European roads

Anna Ganska, Motointegrator's CEO, said:

"What we found is that people are quick to decry bad judgement behind the wheel, but don't always exercise sound judgement themselves."

"Driving under the influence is not just a personal risk but a public hazard," she adds. "Our analysis clearly shows that while most Europeans condemn this behaviour, too many still engage in it."

Figure 1: The official infographic with all key findings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10627/226693_674e02d424af5928_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Table showing countries grouped according to the hypocrisy of drivers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10627/226693_674e02d424af5928_002full.jpg

About Motointegrator

With over a decade of expertise, Motointegrator.de is a trusted name in automotive spare parts and accessories. The online shop offers an extensive range of products for cars, trucks, motorcycles, agricultural machinery and boats, featuring over five million spare parts.

About DataPulse Research

DataPulse Research is an independent research studio specializing in data journalism and visualizations. They publish data-driven studies that help readers put things into perspective and zoom out. Their studies have been featured in various prominent publications.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226693

SOURCE: DataPulse GmbH