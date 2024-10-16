Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market Size to Grow USD 804.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market is Segmented by Type (Fe Based, Iron Nickel Based, Cobalt Based, Other), by Application (Automobile, Photovoltaic Wind Power, Home Appliances, Computers and Office Equipment, Communications, Industrial and Medical Instruments, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core market was valued at USD 237 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 804.9 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market:

The Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market is poised for strong growth, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient materials across various industries. The shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and smart grid technology is expected to further boost market expansion. Additionally, advancements in industrial machinery and consumer electronics will continue to drive the demand for these advanced materials. As energy efficiency becomes a global priority, the market for amorphous and nanocrystalline cores is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming years.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AMORPHOUS AND NANOCRYSTALLINE CORE MARKET

Iron-based (Fe-based) cores are key to the growth of the Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market. These materials offer superior magnetic properties, such as reduced core losses and high energy efficiency, making them ideal for applications in transformers and other power-related equipment. Fe-based cores are particularly valuable in reducing energy consumption in electrical systems, thus contributing to environmental sustainability. As industries continue to focus on energy efficiency, the demand for amorphous and nanocrystalline cores is expected to rise, driving market growth.

The automobile industry is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the demand for energy-efficient components such as transformers and inductors made from amorphous and nanocrystalline cores has surged. These materials help in reducing energy losses in the electrical systems of EVs, improving their overall performance and energy efficiency. As the automotive industry shifts towards electrification, the demand for these advanced materials is expected to grow, contributing to the expansion of the market.

The growing focus on renewable energy sources, particularly photovoltaic (solar) and wind power, is driving the demand for amorphous and nanocrystalline cores. These materials are used in transformers and other power conditioning equipment that are essential for efficient energy conversion in renewable energy systems. The superior performance of amorphous and nanocrystalline cores in reducing core losses and improving energy efficiency makes them ideal for use in solar inverters and wind power systems. As investments in renewable energy infrastructure continue to rise, the demand for these advanced cores will increase, further driving market growth.

Governments and regulatory bodies across the world are implementing stringent energy efficiency regulations, particularly in the industrial and power sectors. These regulations mandate the use of energy-efficient materials, such as amorphous and nanocrystalline cores, in transformers and electrical systems. Compliance with these regulations is driving the adoption of these advanced materials in various industries, as companies seek to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. The growing emphasis on energy conservation is a major factor driving the growth of the Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market.

The expansion of power transmission and distribution networks, especially in developing regions, is creating a significant demand for amorphous and nanocrystalline cores. These materials are used in transformers that are essential for efficient power transmission. As countries invest in upgrading their electrical infrastructure to meet the growing demand for electricity, the need for energy-efficient transformers and inductors made from amorphous and nanocrystalline cores is expected to rise. This is a key factor driving market growth.

The telecommunications sector is another key driver of the Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market. As the demand for high-speed internet and 5G networks increases, the need for energy-efficient transformers and power conditioning equipment also grows. Amorphous and nanocrystalline cores offer superior performance in reducing energy losses in telecom equipment, making them ideal for use in this sector. The expansion of global telecom networks is expected to drive the demand for these materials, contributing to market growth.

The development of smart grid technology is another factor driving the growth of the Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market. Smart grids require highly efficient transformers and power conditioning equipment to manage electricity flow and improve energy efficiency. Amorphous and nanocrystalline cores are ideal for these applications due to their superior magnetic properties and low energy losses. As investments in smart grid infrastructure increase, the demand for these advanced cores is expected to rise, fueling market growth.

AMORPHOUS AND NANOCRYSTALLINE CORE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Core Market is experiencing significant growth across different regions. In North America and Europe, the market is driven by stringent energy efficiency regulations and the adoption of renewable energy sources. In Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure are fueling demand. Developing regions like Latin America and Africa are also witnessing growth, although at a slower pace, as they invest in upgrading their power transmission networks and renewable energy projects.

Key Players:

Hitachi Metals

AT&M

Henan Zhongyue amorphous new materials

Londerful New Material Technology

MAGNETICS

Vacuumschmelze Inc

Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials

Catech

Zhejiang Zhaojing Electrical Technology

Genhwa

Shenke Group

DAWHA

Dayou Scientfic&Technical

