Digital Dentures Market to Hit USD 2.16 Billion by 2029 with 8.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital dentures market is projected to grow from USD 1.42 billion in 2024 to USD 2.16 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8.7% during this period. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in digital technologies, notably the adoption of computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems and 3D printing, which have enhanced the precision and efficiency of denture production. Additionally, increasing awareness among dental professionals and patients about the benefits of digital dentures-such as improved fit, reduced production time, and enhanced aesthetics-is contributing to market expansion. The rising demand for aesthetic dental solutions, particularly among the geriatric population, further propels this growth. However, challenges like the high cost of advanced dental imaging systems and limited reimbursement for dental procedures may hinder market progression. Opportunities lie in emerging markets, where growing populations and increased awareness of oral health are expected to boost demand for digital denture solutions.

The convenience of digital workflows, which streamline the entire process from impression taking to final denture fitting, and the increasing investments by key market players in research and development to introduce innovative products which is driving the market's growth.

Based on type, the digital denture market is segmented into partial dentures and complete dentures. The partial dentures accounts for the largest share in the digital denture market, one of the primary benefits is the ability to preserve the remaining natural teeth, which helps maintain the structural integrity of the jawbone and overall oral health. Partial dentures are designed to fill in the gaps created by missing teeth, providing support to adjacent teeth and preventing them from shifting, which can lead to bite problems and further tooth loss which is expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on usage, the digital denture market is segmented into fixed denture and removable denture. The fixed denture accounts for the largest share in the digital denture market, Fixed dentures offer several advantages over removable dentures, making them a preferred choice for many patients and dental professionals. One of the primary benefits is stability; fixed dentures are securely anchored to dental implants or natural teeth, providing a stable and reliable solution that eliminates the risk of slipping or shifting, which can occur with removable dentures. This stability enhances chewing efficiency and comfort, allowing patients to enjoy a wider variety of foods which is expected to drive the market growth.

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the digital denture market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The United States and Canada have well-equipped dental hospitals and a strong focus on advanced medical care, which supports the adoption of digital denture, also compared to established markets like North America and Europe, the Asia Pacific region often offers lower labour costs, making it an attractive option for companies seeking to optimize manufacturing expenses.

The prominent players in the digital denture market include- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (US), 3Shape A/S (Germany), Dandy (US), Amann Girrbach AG, (Austria), Stratasys (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), AvaDent Digital (US), Kulzer GmbH (US), Sprintray Inc. (US), Dental Axess Management AG (Switzerland), Carbon Inc. (US), Dentica Inc.(US), Glidewell (US), Modern Dental Group Limited (Hong Kong), The Aurum Group (Canada), Formlabs (US), ASIGA (Australia), BITEC GLOBAL JAPAN INC. (Japan), Shenzhen Jiahong Dental Medical CO., LTD (China), Medit Corp.(South Korea), Planmeca Oy (Finland), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG.(Germany).

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG (SWITZERLAND):

Straumann, a global leader in dental solutions, has been at the forefront of advancing digital denture technology. The company leverages its expertise in implantology and digital dentistry to provide comprehensive digital denture solutions that enhance the precision and efficiency of the denture fabrication process. Straumann's digital denture systems integrate advanced CAD/CAM technology, enabling dental professionals to design and manufacture high-quality dentures with superior fit and aesthetics. Their solutions are designed to streamline the workflow, reducing the time from impression taking to final fitting, and improving patient comfort and satisfaction.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US):

Dentsply Sirona is a leading global dental equipment manufacturer and dental consumables producer, known for its innovative solutions in digital dentistry. In the realm of digital dentures, Dentsply Sirona has made significant advancements with its comprehensive digital denture workflow. This workflow leverages advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM systems to streamline the denture fabrication process, ensuring high precision and efficiency. Their digital denture solutions include state-of-the-art software for digital impression taking, design, and manufacturing, which facilitate a more accurate and faster production process compared to traditional methods. Dentsply Sirona's commitment to research and development has led to the introduction of cutting-edge materials and equipment that enhance the durability, aesthetics, and comfort of digital dentures.

3SHAPE A/S (GERMANY):

3Shape, a leading company in digital dental solutions, has made significant advancements in the digital denture market. Known for its innovative 3D scanning and CAD/CAM technologies, 3Shape provides state-of-the-art tools that streamline the denture design and manufacturing process. Their flagship product, 3Shape Dental System, offers a comprehensive suite of software for creating highly accurate and customized digital dentures. This system allows dental professionals to capture detailed digital impressions, design dentures with precision, and produce them using advanced milling or 3D printing techniques. The company's commitment to continuous innovation and research ensures that their products remain at the forefront of dental technology.

