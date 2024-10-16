Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Clint Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Cedar Leaf Capital, joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to create awareness of the need to foster greater Indigenous participation in capital markets.





Scotiabank together with Nch'kay' Development, Des Nedhe Group, and Chippewas of Rama First Nation announced this morning that Cedar Leaf Capital received regulatory approval and plans to open its doors later this month. Cedar Leaf Capital is Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned investment dealer. This collaboration brings together financial and market knowledge with deep insights into the needs of Indigenous businesses in order to create opportunities for Indigenous communities to access tailored financial advice, build capital, and contribute to economic growth. The firm will provide services as an underwriter or placement agent of new debt issues for corporate and government clients in Canada, with plans to potentially expand into advisory services and equity capital markets.

