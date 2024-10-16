Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
Dow Jones News
16.10.2024 17:01 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/11/2024

DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/11/2024 

Amundi Investment Solutions (PRWU,PRIW) 
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/11/2024 
16-Oct-2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/11/2024

· Overview

o Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Important information: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail

o The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 22/11/2024.

o The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find the details in the table below.

o Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers.

o Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date.

o Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME   Index         TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                 ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi Prime Solactive GBS 
IE0009DRDY20 Physical  Global UCITS Developed Markets   0,05% USD F50B  USD   Xetra  22/11/2024 
             ETF Acc    Large & Mid Cap USD       GY 
                    Index 
             Amundi Prime Solactive GBS 
IE000QIF5N15 Physical  Global UCITS Developed Markets   0,05% USD MWOZ  GBP   Xetra  22/11/2024 
             ETF Dist   Large & Mid Cap USD       GY 
                    Index 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME   Index         TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                  ETF (at Close) 
             Amundi Prime Solactive GBS                  London 
LU2089238203 Physical  Global UCITS Developed Markets   0,05% USD PRWU  USD   Stock   21/11/2024 
             ETF DR (C)  Large & Mid Cap USD       LN       Exchange 
                    Index 
             Amundi Prime Solactive GBS                  London 
LU1931974692 Physical  Global UCITS Developed Markets   0,05% USD PRIW  GBX   Stock   21/11/2024 
             ETF DR (D)  Large & Mid Cap USD       LN       Exchange 
                    Index

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 21/11/2024 at close.

- Effective 22/11/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

· Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 21/11/2024 
Merger based on the NAV of                 21/11/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   22/11/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2089238203, LU1931974692 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PRWU,PRIW 
Sequence No.: 353356 
EQS News ID:  2009911 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2009911&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2024 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
