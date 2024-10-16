DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/11/2024

Amundi Investment Solutions (PRWU,PRIW) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/11/2024 16-Oct-2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/11/2024

· Overview

o Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Important information: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail

o The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 22/11/2024.

o The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find the details in the table below.

o Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers.

o Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date.

o Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi Prime Solactive GBS IE0009DRDY20 Physical Global UCITS Developed Markets 0,05% USD F50B USD Xetra 22/11/2024 ETF Acc Large & Mid Cap USD GY Index Amundi Prime Solactive GBS IE000QIF5N15 Physical Global UCITS Developed Markets 0,05% USD MWOZ GBP Xetra 22/11/2024 ETF Dist Large & Mid Cap USD GY Index Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi Prime Solactive GBS London LU2089238203 Physical Global UCITS Developed Markets 0,05% USD PRWU USD Stock 21/11/2024 ETF DR (C) Large & Mid Cap USD LN Exchange Index Amundi Prime Solactive GBS London LU1931974692 Physical Global UCITS Developed Markets 0,05% USD PRIW GBX Stock 21/11/2024 ETF DR (D) Large & Mid Cap USD LN Exchange Index

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 21/11/2024 at close.

- Effective 22/11/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

· Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 21/11/2024 Merger based on the NAV of 21/11/2024 Merger Effective Date 22/11/2024

