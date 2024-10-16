Yukon Metals Corp.: Yukon Metals Announces 2.4% Copper and Gold Values up to 6.64 g/t in Multiple Rock-Chip Samples at Birch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF), the "Company" or "Yukon Metals", is pleased to announce an exploration update on its 2,285-hectare Birch project, located approximately 65 km northeast of Burwash Landing.



Completed fieldwork at the Birch property (Figure 1) includes a soil sampling and prospecting program (Figures 2 to 6). Assays for 964 soil samples on a 50m x 100m grid over the northern and central portion of the claim block were received and show encouraging gold, copper and molybdenum results including a strong copper and gold anomaly in the north of the claim block. The anomalous zone trends roughly east-west and extends over 1,400 meters. Rock-chip float samples on the eastern portion of the zone returned up to 2.42 % copper with up to 0.94 g/t gold within pyrite-chalcopyrite rich skarn (Figure 2, Table 1). These strongly-oxidised massive sulfide boulders have been traced parallel to mapped east-west striking limestone-marble outcrops in the area.

Rory Quinn, President & CEO stated, "These additional geochemical results have reinforced the potential of the project to host a gold rich copper porphyry system. The positive identification of skarn mineralization fits well within the exploration model that we are developing for the Birch project. Once the new geophysical data is integrated with our mapped geology and geochemical data sets we will be able to design first pass drilling of the optimal targets scheduled for spring of 2025."

Yukon Metals has also completed a shallow electrical resistivity and induced polarization geophysical survey over the anomalous northern zone to better define bedrock structure and rock type with results in process.

Table 1- Significant results from the 2024 prospecting program at Birch.

Sample Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Zn % Type 288068 6.64 2.1 0.22 0.01 Float 288069 1.62 0.3 0.02 0.00 Float 288071 0.57 0.5 0.01 0.01 Float 288094 1.29 0.7 0.03 0.00 Float 288095 0.10 4.9 0.94 1.92 Float 288096 0.24 3.7 0.62 15.55 Float 288097 0.04 1.5 0.42 0.08 Float 288098 0.16 6.3 1.16 2.08 Float 288100 0.07 8.5 0.25 5.87 Float 288158 0.94 42.1 2.42 0.08 Float 288159 0.33 34.1 0.63 0.04 Float 288160 0.17 3.2 0.32 0.01 Float 288161 0.09 4.5 0.52 0.01 Float 288162 0.67 72.8 2.40 0.09 Float 288163 0.03 4.1 0.19 0.02 Float 288164 0.15 14.6 0.41 0.01 Float 288165 0.40 2.9 0.05 0.00 Float 288166 0.02 1.9 0.13 0.01 Float K137057 0.09 17.4 0.48 0.03 Outcrop K137059 0.36 20.3 0.41 0.01 Float K654501 14.05 12.0 0.43 0.01 Float



About the Birch Project

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the Birch project located 65km northeast of the community of Burwash Landing, and accessible via helicopter. Rock exposures at the Birch project area are dominated by frost-heaved boulders in unglaciated terrain, with outcrop present on steeper ridges. The project lies predominantly within the Finlayson assemblage of the Yukon-Tanana Terrane, consisting of variably carbonaceous schist and quartzite, marble, garnet amphibolite and rare metaplutonic rocks.

The Yukon-Tanana Terrane structurally overlies the Ruby Range Batholith which is regionally mapped in the northeastern portion of the property occurring as Ruby Range quartz-feldspar porphyry and Rhyolite Creek porphyry and intermediate and felsic volcanic rock (Israel et. Al., 2011). Project-level mapping indicates the geology of the area is comprised of schists and marble units, moderately to strongly oxidised felsic intrusive, and patchy oxidised porphyritic rhyolite dykes.

Copper, zinc and molybdenum mineralization was first identified in the area in the early 1970s as part of a small exploration campaign which uncovered several skarn horizons in the northern project area, as well as molybdenite in quartz veins and stringers in granodiorite float on the southeastern side of the property (MINFILE 115G 077). Gold was not assayed for until interest renewed in the early 2010s with soil and mapping exploration work over the area uncovering several high soil anomalies ranging from 0.02-15g/t Au.

The Birch claims were staked over skarn copper and soil gold anomalies in 2022 by Lapie Mining Inc., and subsequently acquired by Yukon Metals in 2024 as part of the Berdahl land package.

Vision Quest, a Yukon First Nations-owned and operated exploration company working closely with Yukon Metals, conducted the sampling program using field staff whose traditional territory includes the Birch property.

Sample Methodology

Rock and soil samples were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rock samples were prepared by crush to 70 % passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31A). Pulp samples were analysed for 34 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-ICP61). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AAS with a 50g nominal sample weight (Au-AA24). Samples over 10g/t Au were assayed by 50g sample fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22).

Soil samples were collected with a battery-powered permafrost soil drill collecting high-quality samples below boulders and frozen ground to depths of 1m. This technique was designed specifically for Yukon geochemical exploration to better delineate mineralization along steep, rocky and permanently frozen north-facing slopes unsuitable for traditional soil sampling techniques. Samples were dried and sieved to 180 um (Prep-41A) and analysed for 51 elements by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS and ICP-AES (AuME-TL44).

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.





Figure 1- Birch project location map.





Figure 2- Rock chip samples showing percent copper with anomalous copper (>200 ppm) contours over the northern Birch soil grid.





Figure 3- Rock chip samples showing gold g/t with anomalous copper (>200 ppm) contours over the northern Birch soil grid.





Figure 4- Copper-in-soils at Birch 50m x 100m grid.





Figure 5- Gold-in-soils at Birch 50m x 100m grid.





Figure 6- Molybdenum-in-soils at Birch 50m x 100m grid.





Figure 7- Rock Sample 288158 of mineralized skarn grading 2.42% Cu, 0.94 g/t Au and 42.1 g/t Ag

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies, and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

YUKON METALS CORP.

"Rory Quinn"

Rory Quinn, President & CEO

Email: roryquinn@yukonmetals.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect area at Birch pointing to the prospectivity for a gold-rich copper porphyry system, significant scale having been demonstrated by a soil anomaly over 1,400 meters long, the potential for economic grades of copper and gold based on grades taken from surface rock chips, the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Birch not being a prospective gold-rich copper porphyry system, not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law

References

Israel, S., Murphy, D., Bennett, V., Mortensen, J. and Crowley, J., 2011. New insights into the geology and mineral potential of the Coast Belt in southwestern Yukon. In: Yukon Exploration and Geology 2010, K.E. MacFarlane, L.H. Weston and C. Relf (eds.), Yukon Geological Survey, p. 101-123.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a29bcd7a-2e0e-41fe-b8eb-fb5ecf24714e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fadf9ab4-ae67-4d8a-9e4c-10ecaeee3fc2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f900d6e-6b16-4d01-8d8e-b3e755ebcbd1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba80b600-19e1-440a-9b9d-253c4bd2a3ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7b676d2-5d5b-4508-8840-2b9002678789

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68b024bf-6b7e-4756-897b-c643056b0125

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cabebf39-5a8b-491f-aa98-969f8eb96cf0