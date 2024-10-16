Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EHQ7 | ISIN: US46604H2040 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IZ0
Frankfurt
16.10.24
15:59 Uhr
2,320 Euro
+0,040
+1,75 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZEA WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZEA WORLDWIDE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,42017:59
2,3002,40017:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc.: IZEA Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, today announced an equity award granted on October 15, 2024, as a material inducement to the employment of the Company's newly hired Chief Talent Officer, Kerry Griffin.

In connection with Ms. Griffin's appointment as Chief Talent Officer, effective October 15, 2024, IZEA granted Ms. Griffin an employment inducement award consisting of 50,000 time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The RSUs will vest quarterly over four years, beginning January 31, 2025. Vesting is subject to the recipient's continued service through each vesting date.

The equity award to Ms. Griffin was granted as a material inducement to her employment and was jointly approved by IZEA's Compensation Committee and Board of Directors on October 11, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSU award is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable RSU award agreement covering the grant.

If you're driven by the Creator Economy and want to help brands and creators collaborate in meaningful ways, apply to join the IZEA team at izea.com/company/careers.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.