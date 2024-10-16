IZEA Worldwide, Inc.: IZEA Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, today announced an equity award granted on October 15, 2024, as a material inducement to the employment of the Company's newly hired Chief Talent Officer, Kerry Griffin.



In connection with Ms. Griffin's appointment as Chief Talent Officer, effective October 15, 2024, IZEA granted Ms. Griffin an employment inducement award consisting of 50,000 time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The RSUs will vest quarterly over four years, beginning January 31, 2025. Vesting is subject to the recipient's continued service through each vesting date.

The equity award to Ms. Griffin was granted as a material inducement to her employment and was jointly approved by IZEA's Compensation Committee and Board of Directors on October 11, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSU award is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable RSU award agreement covering the grant.

If you're driven by the Creator Economy and want to help brands and creators collaborate in meaningful ways, apply to join the IZEA team at izea.com/company/careers .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.



