Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861 | Ticker-Symbol: CHY
Tradegate
16.10.24
10:17 Uhr
47,440 Euro
-1,240
-2,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
52,7553,2517:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2024 16:36 Uhr
Chemometec A/S: Upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 279

16 October 2024

Upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

ChemoMetec sustained its positive performance in the first quarter of 2024/25 with better-than-expected sales and order intake.

Based on this, the Company now expects revenue for the 2024/25 financial year in the DKK 445-460 million range, up from DKK 435-450 million in the most recent guidance, and EBITDA in the DKK 222-230 million range, up from DKK 216-223 million previously.

ChemoMetec's interim report for Q1 2024/25 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, 7 November 2024.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.
ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


