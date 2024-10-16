First Community Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

Highlights for Third Quarter of 2024

Net income of $3.861 million.

Diluted EPS of $0.50 per common share for the quarter and $1.26 year-to-date through September 30, 2024.

Total loans increased during the third quarter by $7.5 million, a 2.5% annualized growth rate. Year-to-date through September 30, 2024, total loans increased $62.6 million, a 7.4% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits increased during the third quarter by $39.5 million, an annualized growth rate of 9.8%. Year-to-date through September 30, 2024, total deposits increased $133.1 million, an 11.8% annualized growth rate. Customer deposits (total deposits excluding brokered CDs) increased during the third quarter by $60.0 million, a 15.3% annualized growth rate.

Investment advisory line of business exceeded $900 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) and produced revenue of $1.595 million in the third quarter and $4.461 million year-to-date through September 30, 2024.

Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.04%, past due ratio of 0.11%, net charge-offs, including overdrafts, during the third quarter of 2024 of $68 thousand; excluding overdrafts net loan charge-offs were $45 thousand during the third quarter of 2024.

Total assets of $1.944 billion.

Cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, which is the 91st consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $3.861 million as compared to $3.265 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $1.756 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.50 for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.23 for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-date through September 30, 2024, net income was $9.723 million compared to $8.546 million during the first nine months of 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2024 were $1.26, compared to $1.12 during the same time period in 2023.

As a note, during the third quarter of 2023, the company sold $39.9 million of book value U.S. Treasuries in its available-for-sale investments portfolio and this sale created a one-time pre-tax loss of $1.2 million.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2024. The company will pay a $0.15 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable November 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2024. Mike Crapps, First Community Corporation President and CEO, commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 91st consecutive quarter."

The company's Board of Directors has approved a plan to utilize up to $7.1 million of capital to repurchase shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5.0% of total shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2024. This share repurchase plan expires on May 13, 2025. Under the repurchase plan, the company may repurchase shares from time to time. No shares have been repurchased under this plan. Mr. Crapps noted, "This approved share repurchase provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At September 30, 2024, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.39%, 12.93%, and 14.00%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2023 of 8.63%, 12.47%, and 13.50%, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 12.93% compared to 12.47% at September 30, 2023. Further, the company's Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE) ratio was 6.65% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 6.47% as of June 30, 2024, and 6.09% as of September 30, 2023.

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per common share was $16.78 at September 30, 2024, compared to $15.85 as of June 30, 2024, and $14.25 as of September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Asset quality metrics remained strong as of September 30, 2024. The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.04% of total assets and a total past due ratio of 0.11% of total loans. Net charge-offs, including overdrafts, during the third quarter of 2024 were $68 thousand; excluding overdrafts net loan charge-offs were $45 thousand during the third quarter. Year-to-date through September 30, 2024 net loan charge-offs, including overdrafts, were $95 thousand and excluding overdrafts were $43 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 1.15% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2024.

As a community bank focused on local businesses, professionals, organizations, and individuals, the bank has no individual or industry concentrations. In order to provide additional clarity to our commercial real estate exposure, the information below includes only non-owner occupied loans.

Collateral Outstanding % of Loan

Portfolio Average Loan Size Weighted

Avg LTV of Top 10

Loans Retail $98,701,793 8.2 % $1,028,144 55 % Warehouse & Industrial $76,998,629 6.4 % $793,800 60 % Office $66,965,552 5.6 % $690,367 58 % Hotel $59,471,982 5.0 % $3,498,352 57 %

It is worth noting that in our office exposure noted above, there are only four loans where the collateral is an office building in excess of 50,000 square feet of rentable space. These four loans represent $10.7 million in loan outstandings and have a weighted average loan-to-value of 33%.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the third quarter of 2024 by $7.5 million to $1.197 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.189 billion at June 30, 2024. Year-to-date through September 30, 2024, total loans increased $62.6 million, an annualized growth rate of 7.4%. Commercial loan production was $35.0 million and advances from unfunded commercial construction loans available for draws was $19.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. This compares to $42.6 million and $23.7 million, respectively, on a linked quarter basis. Loan payoffs and paydowns were up 67.4% on a linked quarter basis. First Community Bank President and CEO Ted Nissen noted, "As anticipated, the combination of less production and higher payoffs resulted in less loan growth in the third quarter as compared to the first two quarters of 2024. However, we are pleased that our annualized growth rate for loans is still strong at 7.4%."

Total deposits increased $39.5 million during the third quarter to $1.644 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.605 billion at June 30, 2024. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $31.0 million on a linked quarter basis to $1.350 billion at September 30, 2024, an annualized growth rate of 9.4%. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $66.9 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $7.6 million on a linked quarter basis, a 51.3% annualized growth rate. The bank began issuing brokered certificates of deposit during the third quarter of 2023 to supplement its funding mix. During the third quarter of 2024, brokered CDs declined from $42.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $22.4 million at September 30, 2024. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were $1.622 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.562 billion at June 30, 2024, which is an increase of $60 million for an annual growth rate of 15.3%. Costs of deposits were 2.03% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.98% in the second quarter of the year. Cost of funds increased on a linked quarter basis to 2.21% in the third quarter of 2024 from 2.17% in the second quarter of the year. The cumulative cycle betas, which represents trough to peak, for cost of deposits is 37.52% and for cost of funds is 40.19%. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $19.0 million on a linked quarter basis to $441.4 million or 26.8% of total deposits. However, it should be noted that average non-interest bearing deposits actually increased slightly during the quarter to $445.3 million from $443.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Mr. Nissen commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be the value of our deposit franchise. Of the $39.5 million in total deposit growth in the third quarter of 2024, $31.0 million of that was in pure deposits, which are more relationship based than the more price sensitive certificates of deposit."

As of September 30, 2024, the bank had uninsured deposits of $492.5 million, or 30.0%, of total bank deposits. Of those uninsured deposits, $88.3 million, or 5.4%, of total bank deposits were deposits of states or political subdivisions in the U.S. which are secured or collateralized. Total uninsured deposits, excluding these deposits that are secured or collateralized, were $404.3 million, or 24.6%, of total deposits at September 30, 2024. The average balance of all customer deposit accounts as of September 30, 2024 was $24,281. The average balance for consumer accounts was $13,152 and for non-consumer accounts was $52,782. All of the above points to the granularity and the quality of the bank's deposit franchise.

The bank has other short-term investments, primarily interest bearing cash at the Federal Reserve Bank, of $144.4 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $86.2 million at June 30, 2024. Further, the bank has additional sources of liquidity in the form of federal funds purchased lines of credit in the total amount of $77.5 million with three financial institutions and $10.0 million through the Federal Reserve Discount Window. There were $3.7 million in borrowings against these lines of credit as of September 30, 2024.

The bank also has substantial borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta with an approved line of credit of up to 25% of assets. As of September 30, 2024, the bank had total availability of $471.1 million subject to collateral requirements. There were $50.0 million of FHLB advances with $421.1 million of remaining credit availability, subject to collateral requirements, at September 30, 2024.

Combined, the company has total remaining credit availability, subject to collateral requirements, in excess of $505.0 million as compared to uninsured deposits (excluding deposits secured or collateralized as noted above) of $404.3 million.

The investment portfolio was $486.8 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $488.7 million at June 30, 2024. The yield decreased to 3.53% during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the available-for-sale portfolio was 3.4 at September 30, 2024. AOCL decreased to $23.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $27.3 million at June 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in market interest rates.

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.412 million, compared to $12.694 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $12.103 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 2.96% compared to net interest margin of 2.93% in the second quarter of 2024. This expansion continues a positive trend of margin expansion in recent quarters.

The company continued to benefit from the yield on the loan portfolio increasing again this quarter, improving by 13 basis points to 5.73% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 5.60% in the prior quarter. Mr. Nissen commented, "This increase in the loan portfolio yield was partially offset by the decrease in the investment portfolio yield, resulting in the average earning asset yield increasing by six basis points on a linked quarter basis to 5.10%."

As previously disclosed, effective May 5, 2023, the company entered into a pay-fixed/receive-floating interest rate swap (the "Pay-Fixed Swap Agreement") for a notional amount of $150.0 million that was designated as a fair value hedge to hedge the risk of changes in the fair value of the fixed rate loans included in the closed loan portfolio. This fair value hedge converts the hedged loans from a fixed rate to a synthetic floating SOFR rate. The Pay-Fixed Swap Agreement will mature on May 5, 2026 and the company will pay a fixed coupon rate of 3.58% while receiving the overnight SOFR rate. This interest rate swap positively impacted interest on loans by $681 thousand during the third quarter of 2024 and $1.997 million year-to-date through September 30, 2024. Loan yields and net interest margin both benefitted with an increase of 23 basis points and 15 basis points, respectively during the third quarter of 2024 and 24 basis points and 15 basis points, respectively, through September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $3.570 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $3.642 million in the second quarter of the year and $1.864 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the loss on the sale of securities in the third quarter of 2023 discussed above, the total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.113 million.

Total production in the mortgage line of business in the third quarter of 2024 was $38.1 million which was comprised of $19.5 million in secondary market loans, $8.7 million in adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) and $9.9 million in construction loans. This compares to production on a linked quarter of $49.0 million which was comprised of $22.7 million in secondary market loans, $14.6 million in ARMs, and $11.7 million in construction loans. Production in the third quarter of 2023 was $41.7 million which was comprised of $17.3 million in secondary market loans, $11.4 million in ARMs, and $13.0 million in construction loans. Fee revenue associated with the secondary market loans was $571 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 with a gain-on-sale margin of 2.92%.

Total assets under management (AUM) in the investment advisory line of business were $901.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $865.6 million at June 30, 2024 and $755.4 million at December 31, 2023. Revenue in this line of business was $1.595 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.508 million in the second quarter of the year which is an increase of 5.8% on a linked quarter, and compared to $1.187 million in the third quarter of 2023 which is an increase of 34.4% year-over-year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $11.991 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $11.843 million in the second quarter of the year. Marketing expense was $219 thousand higher on a linked quarter as planned due to a more extensive media schedule during the period. Salaries and Benefits expense was $119 thousand higher on a linked quarter primarily due to an increase in incentive accruals related to higher performance levels. Other expense was down $229 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower legal fees and the reimbursement of some legal fees previously paid during the second quarter of 2024, as well as lower expenses related to Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) compared to the second quarter of 2024 which included a write down of an OREO property.

Other

The company has previously announced the future retirement of Chief Operations and Risk Officer Tanya Butts. The company has selected Sarah Donley, the bank's Controller and a 27-year employee, as her successor following a substantial transition period.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans", "positions", "future", "forward", or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) changes in interest rates, which have and may continue to affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (7) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our customers and to our business; (9) any increases in FDIC assessment which has increased, and may continue to increase, our cost of doing business; (10) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation; and (11) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



As of



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,



2024 2024 2024 2023 2023













Total Assets

$ 1,943,548 $ 1,884,844 $ 1,886,991 $ 1,827,688 $ 1,793,722 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

144,354 86,172 122,778 66,787 69,703 Investment Securities











Investments Held-to-Maturity

212,242 213,706 215,260 217,200 219,903 Investments Available-for-Sale

269,553 269,918 274,349 282,226 280,549 Other Investments at Cost

5,054 5,029 5,504 6,800 6,305 Total Investment Securities

486,849 488,653 495,113 506,226 506,757 Loans Held-for-Sale

3,935 6,701 1,719 4,433 5,509 Loans

1,196,659 1,189,189 1,157,305 1,134,019 1,091,645 Allowance for Credit Losses - Investments

24 27 29 30 32 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

12,933 12,932 12,459 12,267 11,818 Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments

409 490 512 597 643 Goodwill

14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles

486 525 564 604 643 Total Deposits

1,644,064 1,604,528 1,578,067 1,511,001 1,492,026 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

66,933 59,286 81,833 62,863 67,173 Federal Funds Purchased

3,656 - - - - Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

50,000 50,000 60,000 90,000 80,000 Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)

(23,223) (27,288) (27,442) (28,191) (33,057) Shareholders' Equity

143,312 136,179 133,493 131,059 123,601













Book Value Per Common Share

$ 18.76 $ 17.84 $ 17.50 $ 17.23 $ 16.26 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$ 16.78 $ 15.85 $ 15.51 $ 15.23 $ 14.25 Equity to Assets

7.37 % 7.22 % 7.07 % 7.17 % 6.89 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio)

6.65 % 6.47 % 6.32 % 6.39 % 6.09 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

73.03 % 74.53 % 73.45 % 75.34 % 73.53 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held-for-Sale)

72.79 % 74.11 % 73.34 % 75.05 % 73.17 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans/Loans

1.08 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.08 %













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio

8.39 % 8.44 % 8.35 % 8.45 % 8.63 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.93 % 12.56 % 12.65 % 12.53 % 12.47 % Total Capital Ratio

14.00 % 13.62 % 13.71 % 13.58 % 13.50 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.93 % 12.56 % 12.65 % 12.53 % 12.47 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 161,058 $ 158,080 $ 155,590 $ 153,859 $ 151,360 Total Regulatory Capital

$ 174,423 $ 171,529 $ 168,590 $ 166,752 $ 163,853 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 161,058 $ 158,080 $ 155,590 $ 153,859 $ 151,360













1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

























Average Balances:

Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024 2023

2024 2023













Average Total Assets

$ 1,915,700 $ 1,744,670

$ 1,878,611 $ 1,725,855 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

1,200,150 1,065,698

1,176,007 1,023,428 Average Investment Securities

487,622 533,094

492,707 553,496 Average Short-term Investments and CDs1

117,979 29,468

98,514 34,057 Average Earning Assets

1,805,751 1,628,260

1,767,228 1,610,981 Average Deposits

1,621,159 1,432,823

1,571,016 1,408,074 Average Other Borrowings

134,074 171,304

152,930 180,051 Average Shareholders' Equity

139,154 125,077

134,970 123,008













Asset Quality:

As of



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,



2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











Special Mention

$ 672 $ 673 $ 833 $ 331 $ 550 Substandard

1,455 1,528 1,418 1,449 1,241 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

1,194,532 1,186,988 1,155,054 1,132,239 1,089,854 Total Loans

$ 1,196,659 $ 1,189,189 $ 1,157,305 $ 1,134,019 $ 1,091,645 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 119 $ 173 $ 56 $ 27 $ 61 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

544 544 622 622 666 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

211 - 157 215 3 Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 874 $ 717 $ 835 $ 864 $ 730

















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024 2023

2024 2023 Loans Charged-off

$ 54 $ 21

$ 85 $ 24 Overdrafts Charged-off

29 13

64 46 Loan Recoveries

(9) (32)

(42) (64) Overdraft Recoveries

(6) (2)

(12) (11) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$ 68 $ -

$ 95 $ (5) Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2

0.02 % 0.00 %

0.01 % (0.00 %) 2 Annualized













FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

September 30,



2024 2023

2024 2023

2024 2023

2024 2023

























Interest income

$ 23,161 $ 18,734

$ 21,931 $ 17,497

$ 21,256 $ 15,890

$ 66,348 $ 52,121 Interest expense

9,749 6,631

9,237 5,360

9,179 3,533

28,165 15,524 Net interest income

13,412 12,103

12,694 12,137

12,077 12,357

38,183 36,597 Provision for (release of) credit losses

(16) 474

454 186

129 70

567 730 Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses

13,428 11,629

12,240 11,951

11,948 12,287

37,616 35,867 Non-interest income























Deposit service charges

228 240

235 220

259 232

722 692 Mortgage banking income

575 508

659 371

425 155

1,659 1,034 Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

1,595 1,187

1,508 1,081

1,358 1,067

4,461 3,335 Gain (loss) on sale of securities

- (1,249)

- -

- -

- (1,249) Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

5 46

- 105

- -

5 151 Other non-recurring income

- -

95 121

- -

95 121 Other

1,167 1,132

1,145 1,153

1,142 1,121

3,454 3,406 Total non-interest income

3,570 1,864

3,642 3,051

3,184 2,575

10,396 7,490 Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits

7,422 6,613

7,303 6,508

7,101 6,331

21,826 19,452 Occupancy

793 776

738 813

790 830

2,321 2,419 Equipment

391 416

317 377

330 336

1,038 1,129 Marketing and public relations

477 609

258 370

566 346

1,301 1,325 FDIC assessment

290 211

302 221

278 182

870 614 Other real estate expenses

11 21

90 (30)

12 (133)

113 (142) Amortization of intangibles

40 39

39 40

39 39

118 118 Other

2,567 2,588

2,796 2,456

2,689 2,505

8,052 7,549 Total non-interest expense

11,991 11,273

11,843 10,755

11,805 10,436

35,639 32,464 Income before taxes

5,007 2,220

4,039 4,247

3,327 4,426

12,373 10,893 Income tax expense

1,146 464

774 920

730 963

2,650 2,347 Net income

$ 3,861 $ 1,756

$ 3,265 $ 3,327

$ 2,597 $ 3,463

$ 9,723 $ 8,546

























Per share data























Net income, basic

$ 0.51 $ 0.23

$ 0.43 $ 0.44

$ 0.34 $ 0.46

$ 1.28 $ 1.13 Net income, diluted

$ 0.50 $ 0.23

$ 0.42 $ 0.43

$ 0.34 $ 0.45

$ 1.26 $ 1.12

























Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,623,260 7,571,994

7,617,266 7,564,928

7,600,450 7,555,080

7,612,889 7,563,609 Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,722,276 7,654,962

7,695,476 7,654,817

7,679,771 7,644,440

7,694,671 7,648,934 Shares outstanding period end

7,640,648 7,600,023

7,635,145 7,593,759

7,629,005 7,587,763

7,640,648 7,600,023

























Return on average assets

0.80 % 0.40 %

0.71 % 0.77 %

0.56 % 0.83 %

0.69 % 0.66 % Return on average common equity

11.04 % 5.57 %

9.82 % 10.75 %

7.91 % 11.70 %

9.62 % 9.29 % Return on average tangible common equity

12.39 % 6.35 %

11.08 % 12.26 %

8.95 % 13.42 %

10.84 % 10.61 % Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent)

2.95 % 2.95 %

2.92 % 3.00 %

2.78 % 3.17 %

2.89 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

2.96 % 2.96 %

2.93 % 3.02 %

2.79 % 3.19 %

2.89 % 3.06 % Efficiency ratio1

70.48 % 74.01 %

72.75 % 71.52 %

77.15 % 69.43 %

73.34 % 71.66 %

1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding loss on sale of securities, gain (loss) on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



Three months ended

September 30, 2024

Three months ended

September 30, 2023



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans $ 1,200,150 $ 17,279 5.73 %

$ 1,065,698 $ 13,804 5.14 %

Non-taxable securities 48,641 355 2.90 %

50,569 366 2.87 %

Taxable securities 438,981 3,975 3.60 %

482,525 4,229 3.48 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 117,979 1,552 5.23 %

29,468 335 4.51 %

Fed funds sold - - NA

- - NA

Total earning assets 1,805,751 23,161 5.10 %

1,628,260 18,734 4.56 %

Cash and due from banks 24,202





25,782





Premises and equipment 30,270





31,078





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,142





15,300





Other assets 53,346





56,044





Allowance for credit losses - investments (27)





(37)





Allowance for credit losses - loans (12,984)





(11,757)





Total assets $ 1,915,700





$ 1,744,670























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 321,183 $ 999 1.24 %

$ 297,926 $ 519 0.69 %

Money market accounts 422,719 3,598 3.39 %

378,931 2,866 3.00 %

Savings deposits 109,956 114 0.41 %

126,071 72 0.23 %

Time deposits 321,954 3,576 4.42 %

182,252 1,320 2.87 %

Fed funds purchased 40 - 0.00 %

1,587 20 5.00 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 69,070 506 2.91 %

71,492 446 2.48 %

FHLB Advances 50,000 646 5.14 %

83,261 1,079 5.14 %

Other long-term debt 14,964 310 8.24 %

14,964 309 8.19 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,309,886 9,749 2.96 %

1,156,484 6,631 2.27 %

Demand deposits 445,347





447,643





Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 489





431





Other liabilities 20,824





15,035





Shareholders' equity 139,154





125,077





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,915,700





$ 1,744,670























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



2.03 %





1.32 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



2.21 %





1.64 %

Net interest spread



2.14 %





2.28 %

Net interest income/margin

$ 13,412 2.95 %



$ 12,103 2.95 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 13,448 2.96 %



$ 12,165 2.96 %



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Nine months ended September 30, 2023



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans $ 1,176,007 $ 49,230 5.59 %

$ 1,023,428 $ 37,277 4.87 %

Non-taxable securities 48,959 1,070 2.92 %

50,950 1,109 2.91 %

Taxable securities 443,748 12,279 3.70 %

502,546 12,513 3.33 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 98,480 3,768 5.11 %

34,016 1,221 4.80 %

Fed funds sold 34 1 3.93 %

41 1 3.26 %

Total earning assets 1,767,228 66,348 5.01 %

1,610,981 52,121 4.33 %

Cash and due from banks 24,074





25,760





Premises and equipment 30,403





31,257





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,181





15,339





Other assets 54,397





54,122





Allowance for credit losses - investments (29)





(41)





Allowance for credit losses - loans (12,643)





(11,563)





Total assets $ 1,878,611





$ 1,725,855























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 305,316 $ 2,486 1.09 %

$ 310,598 $ 1,115 0.48 %

Money market accounts 410,230 10,327 3.36 %

350,109 6,424 2.45 %

Savings deposits 113,306 341 0.40 %

137,529 193 0.19 %

Time deposits 304,746 10,056 4.41 %

156,954 2,430 2.07 %

Fed funds purchased 16 - 0.00 %

1,471 53 4.82 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,884 1,611 2.87 %

76,129 1,165 2.05 %

FHLB Advances 63,066 2,417 5.12 %

87,487 3,271 5.00 %

Other long-term debt 14,964 927 8.27 %

14,964 873 7.80 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,286,528 28,165 2.92 %

1,135,241 15,524 1.83 %

Demand deposits 437,418





452,884





Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 532





404





Other liabilities 19,163





14,318





Shareholders' equity 134,970





123,008





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,878,611





$ 1,725,855























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



1.97 %





0.96 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



2.18 %





1.31 %

Net interest spread



2.09 %





2.50 %

Net interest income/margin

$ 38,183 2.89 %



$ 36,597 3.04 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 38,298 2.89 %



$ 36,833 3.06 %



The tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:









September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Tangible book value per common share



2024



2024



2024



2023



2023

Tangible common equity per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 16.78

$ 15.85

$ 15.51

$ 15.23

$ 14.25

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



1.98



1.99



1.99



2.00



2.01

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 18.76

$ 17.84

$ 17.50

$ 17.23

$ 16.26

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



6.65 %

6.47 %

6.32 %

6.39 %

6.09 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.72 %

0.75 %

0.75 %

0.78 %

0.80 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.37 %

7.22 %

7.07 %

7.17 %

6.89 %

Return on average tangible common equity Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

March 31,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.39 % 6.35 % 11.08 % 12.26 % 8.95 % 13.42 % 10.84 % 10.61 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets (1.35) % (0.78) % (1.26) % (1.51) % (1.04) % (1.72) % (1.22) % (1.32) % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.04 % 5.57 % 9.82 % 10.75 % 7.91 % 11.70 % 9.62 % 9.29 %



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2024



2024



2023

2024

2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 4,991

$ 4,493

$ 2,694 $ 12,940 $ 11,623 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,130)



(1,228)



(938)

(3,217)

(3,077) Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,861

$ 3,265

$ 1,756 $ 9,723 $ 8,546

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," and "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings."

"Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.

"Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.

"Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

SOURCE First Community Corporation