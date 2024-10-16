PIKEVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI):

Earnings Summary

Earnings Summary (in thousands except per share data) 3Q

2024 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Net income $22,142 $19,499 $20,628 $60,320 $59,345 Earnings per share $1.23 $1.09 $1.15 $3.36 $3.32 Earnings per share - diluted $1.23 $1.09 $1.15 $3.36 $3.32 Return on average assets 1.50% 1.35% 1.46% 1.38% 1.44% Return on average equity 11.77% 11.03% 12.30% 11.15% 12.02% Efficiency ratio 51.75% 52.17% 52.66% 52.91% 53.82% Tangible common equity 11.79% 11.39% 10.55% Dividends declared per share $0.47 $0.46 $0.46 $1.39 $1.34 Book value per share $42.14 $39.91 $36.30 Weighted average shares 17,962 17,939 17,893 17,942 17,882 Weighted average shares - diluted 17,991 17,959 17,904 17,965 17,892

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the third quarter 2024 of $22.1 million, or $1.23 per basic share, compared to $19.5 million, or $1.09 per basic share, earned during the second quarter 2024 and $20.6 million, or $1.15 per basic share, earned during the third quarter 2023. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.4 million above prior quarter and $4.1 million above prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue for the quarter increased $1.5 million compared to prior quarter and $4.1 million compared to prior year same quarter, and noninterest income decreased $0.1 million compared to prior quarter but increased $0.1 million compared to prior year same quarter. Our provision for credit losses for the quarter decreased $0.2 million from prior quarter but increased $0.9 million from prior year same quarter. Noninterest expense increased $0.1 million compared to prior quarter and $1.7 million compared to prior year same quarter. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $60.3 million, or $3.36 per basic share, compared to $59.3 million, or $3.32 per basic share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

3rd Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter of $47.2 million was $1.5 million, or 3.3%, above prior quarter and $4.1 million, or 9.4%, above prior year same quarter, as our net interest margin increased 1 basis point from prior quarter and 12 basis points from prior year same quarter.

Provision for credit losses at $2.7 million for the quarter decreased $0.2 million from prior quarter but increased $0.9 million from prior year same quarter.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $15.6 million was $0.1 million, or 0.9%, below prior quarter but $0.1 million, or 0.4%, above prior year same quarter.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $32.5 million was $0.1 million, or 0.3%, above prior quarter and $1.7 million, or 5.4%, above prior year same quarter.

Our loan portfolio at $4.4 billion increased $89.2 million, an annualized 8.3%, from June 30, 2024 and $365.5 million, or 9.2%, from September 30, 2023.

We had net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million, or an annualized 0.14% of average loans, for the third quarter 2024 compared to $1.4 million, or an annualized 0.13% of average loans, for the second quarter 2024 and $1.2 million, or an annualized 0.12% of average loans, for the third quarter 2023.

Our total nonperforming loans increased to $25.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $19.8 million at June 30, 2024 and $13.0 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets at $26.4 million increased $5.0 million from June 30, 2024 and $11.3 million from September 30, 2023.

Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $5.1 billion increased $110.2 million, or an annualized 8.8%, from June 30, 2024 and $211.1 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2023.

Shareholders' equity at $760.8 million increased $41.4 million, or an annualized 22.9%, during the quarter and $107.7 million, or 16.5%, from September 30, 2023. Shareholders' equity was positively impacted by the improvement in interest rates and the resulting decrease in unrealized losses on securities.

Net Interest Income

Percent Change 3Q 2024

Compared to: ($ in thousands) 3Q

2024 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Percent

Change Components of net interest income: Income on earning assets $79,814 $76,648 $69,499 4.1% 14.8% $231,464 $195,321 18.5% Expense on interest bearing liabilities 32,615 30,970 26,359 5.3% 23.7% 94,996 65,186 45.7% Net interest income 47,199 45,678 43,140 3.3% 9.4% 136,468 130,135 4.9% TEQ 280 292 298 (4.1%) (5.8%) 866 894 (3.2%) Net interest income, tax equivalent $47,479 $45,970 $43,438 3.3% 9.3% $137,334 $131,029 4.8% Average yield and rates paid: Earning assets yield 5.72% 5.66% 5.25% 1.1% 9.0% 5.64% 5.05% 11.8% Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities 3.36% 3.30% 2.93% 1.9% 14.7% 3.34% 2.52% 32.3% Gross interest margin 2.36% 2.36% 2.32% 0.0% 1.7% 2.31% 2.53% (9.0%) Net interest margin 3.39% 3.38% 3.27% 0.3% 3.9% 3.34% 3.37% (1.0%) Average balances: Investment securities $1,091,258 $1,095,182 $1,178,707 (0.4%) (7.4%) $1,111,411 $1,220,135 (8.9%) Loans $4,300,652 $4,191,992 $3,952,096 2.6% 8.8% $4,196,884 $3,843,441 9.2% Earning assets $5,570,160 $5,469,813 $5,274,542 1.8% 5.6% $5,499,608 $5,199,072 5.8% Interest-bearing liabilities $3,859,978 $3,776,362 $3,567,343 2.2% 8.2% $3,803,491 $3,455,666 10.1%

Net interest income for the quarter of $47.2 million was $1.5 million, or 3.3%, above prior quarter and $4.1 million, or 9.4%, above prior year same quarter. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.39% increased 1 basis point from prior quarter and 12 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our quarterly average earning assets increased $100.3 million from prior quarter and $295.6 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 6 basis points from prior quarter and 47 basis points from prior year same quarter, while our cost of funds increased 6 basis points from prior quarter and 43 basis points from prior year same quarter. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $136.5 million compared to $130.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 85.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 84.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 83.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Percent Change 3Q 2024

Compared to: ($ in thousands) 3Q

2024 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Percent

Change Deposit related fees $7,886 $7,308 $7,823 7.9% 0.8% $22,205 $22,623 (1.8%) Trust revenue 3,707 3,736 3,277 (0.8%) 13.1% 10,960 9,707 12.9% Gains on sales of loans 80 119 105 (33.2%) (23.8%) 244 341 (28.4%) Loan related fees 813 1,320 1,283 (38.4%) (36.6%) 3,485 3,325 4.8% Bank owned life insurance revenue 1,214 1,815 1,108 (33.1%) 9.6% 4,321 2,701 60.0% Brokerage revenue 563 683 452 (17.7%) 24.5% 1,736 1,188 46.2% Other 1,300 727 1,448 78.8% (10.2%) 3,454 4,049 (14.7%) Total noninterest income $15,563 $15,708 $15,496 (0.9%) 0.4% 46,405 43,934 5.6%

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $15.6 million was $0.1 million, or 0.9%, below prior quarter but $0.1 million, or 0.4%, above prior year same quarter. Quarter over quarter increases in deposit related fees ($0.6 million) and securities gains ($0.7 million) were offset by decreases in loan related fees ($0.5 million) and bank owned life insurance revenue ($0.6 million). Year over year increase in trust fees ($0.4 million was offset by a decrease in loan related fees ($0.5 million). Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $46.4 million compared to $43.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Percent Change 3Q 2024

Compared to: ($ in thousands) 3Q

2024 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Percent

Change Salaries $13,374 $13,037 $12,755 2.6% 4.9% $39,447 $38,120 3.5% Employee benefits 6,147 6,554 5,298 (6.2%) 16.0% 19,787 17,146 15.4% Net occupancy and equipment 3,072 3,089 2,875 (0.6%) 6.8% 9,189 8,798 4.5% Data processing 2,804 2,669 2,410 5.1% 16.3% 7,991 7,096 12.6% Legal and professional fees 1,024 978 722 4.7% 41.8% 2,834 2,450 15.7% Advertising and marketing 876 856 767 2.4% 14.3% 2,309 2,291 0.8% Taxes other than property and payroll 438 438 420 (0.0%) 4.4% 1,318 1,285 2.6% Other 4,777 4,801 5,600 (0.5%) (14.7%) 14,279 16,576 (13.9%) Total noninterest expense $32,512 $32,422 $30,847 0.3% 5.4% $97,154 $93,762 3.6%

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $32.5 million was $0.1 million, or 0.3%, above prior quarter and $1.7 million, or 5.4%, above prior year same quarter. The increase year over year primarily resulted from a $1.5 million increase in personnel expense, which included a $0.6 million increase in salaries and a $0.7 million increase in the cost of group medical and life insurance benefits. Other noninterest expense was positively impacted by the accounting method change related to investments in tax credit structures (ASU No. 2023-02). Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $97.2 million compared to $93.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Loans

Percent Change 3Q 2024 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 3Q

2024 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 Commercial nonresidential real estate $834,985 $825,934 $788,287 1.1% 5.9% Commercial residential real estate 485,004 480,418 404,779 1.0% 19.8% Hotel/motel 453,465 417,161 386,067 8.7% 17.5% Other commercial 440,636 428,263 377,449 2.9% 16.7% Total commercial 2,214,090 2,151,776 1,956,582 2.9% 13.2% Residential mortgage 1,003,123 978,144 916,580 2.6% 9.4% Home equity loans/lines 163,013 154,311 139,085 5.6% 17.2% Total residential 1,166,136 1,132,455 1,055,665 3.0% 10.5% Consumer indirect 816,187 819,689 812,060 (0.4%) 0.5% Consumer direct 154,061 157,327 160,712 (2.1%) (4.1%) Total consumer 970,248 977,016 972,772 (0.7%) (0.3%) Total loans $4,350,474 $4,261,247 $3,985,019 2.1% 9.2%

Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements

Percent Change 3Q 2024 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 3Q

2024 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 2Q

2024 3Q

2023 Noninterest bearing deposits $1,204,515 $1,241,514 $1,314,189 (3.0%) (8.3%) Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 156,249 138,767 125,107 12.6% 24.9% Money market savings 1,658,758 1,664,580 1,412,679 (0.3%) 17.4% Savings accounts 501,933 527,251 556,820 (4.8%) (9.9%) Time deposits 1,316,807 1,161,686 1,219,097 13.4% 8.0% Repurchase agreements 233,324 227,576 232,577 2.5% 0.3% Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements 3,867,071 3,719,860 3,546,280 4.0% 9.0% Total deposits and repurchase agreements $5,071,586 $4,961,374 $4,860,469 2.2% 4.3%

CTBI's total assets at $6.0 billion as of September 30, 2024 increased $158.6 million, or 10.9% annualized, from June 30, 2024 and $328.0 million, or 5.8%, from September 30, 2023. Loans outstanding at $4.4 billion increased $89.2 million, an annualized 8.3%, from June 30, 2024 and $365.5 million, or 9.2%, from September 30, 2023. The increase in loans from prior quarter included a $62.3 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio and a $33.7 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, partially offset by a $3.5 million decrease in the indirect consumer loan portfolio and a $3.3 million decrease in the consumer direct loan portfolio. CTBI's investment portfolio increased $8.0 million, or an annualized 2.9%, from June 30, 2024 but decreased $37.4 million, or 3.3%, from September 30, 2023. Deposits in other banks increased $48.3 million from prior quarter and $5.0 million from September 30, 2023. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $5.1 billion increased $110.2 million, or an annualized 8.8%, from June 30, 2024 and $211.1 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2023. CTBI is not dependent on any one customer or group of customers for their source of deposits. As of September 30, 2024, no one customer accounted for more than 3% of our $5.1 billion in deposits. Only two customer relationships accounted for more than 1% each.

Shareholders' equity at $760.8 million increased $41.4 million, or an annualized 22.9%, during the quarter and $107.7 million, or 16.5%, from September 30, 2023. Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, were $80.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $107.1 million at June 30, 2024 and $141.4 million at September 30, 2023. CTBI's annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of September 30, 2024 was 3.79%.

Asset Quality

Our total nonperforming loans increased to $25.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $19.8 million at June 30, 2024 and $13.0 million at September 30, 2023. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $19.1 million increased $4.4 million from prior quarter and $11.0 million from September 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at $6.0 million increased $0.9 million from prior quarter and $1.1 million from September 30, 2023. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $20.6 million decreased $3.5 million from prior quarter but increased $8.5 million from September 30, 2023. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.

We had net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million, or an annualized 0.14% of average loans, for the third quarter 2024 compared to $1.4 million, or an annualized 0.13% of average loans, for the second quarter 2024 and $1.2 million, or an annualized 0.12% of average loans, for the third quarter 2023. Of the net charge-offs for the quarter, $1.2 million were in indirect consumer loans, $0.2 million were in direct consumer loans, and $0.1 million were in residential loans. Year-to-date net loan charge-offs of an annualized 0.14% of average loans are in line with management's expectations.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Our provision for credit losses at $2.7 million for the quarter decreased $0.2 million from prior quarter but increased $0.9 million from prior year same quarter. Of the provision for the quarter, $1.1 million was allotted to fund loan growth. Year-to-date provision for credit losses increased $3.4 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at September 30, 2024 was 212.7% compared to 263.0% at June 30, 2024 and 375.2% at September 30, 2023. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2024 was 1.23% compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. CTBI's actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of epidemics, pandemics, or other infectious disease outbreaks; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations' savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI's results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $6.0 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 72 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Financial Summary (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 (in thousands except per share data and # of employees) Three Three Three Nine Nine Months Months Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest income $ 79,814 $ 76,648 $ 69,499 $ 231,464 $ 195,321 Interest expense 32,615 30,970 26,359 94,996 65,186 Net interest income 47,199 45,678 43,140 136,468 130,135 Loan loss provision 2,736 2,972 1,871 8,364 4,996 Gains on sales of loans 80 119 105 244 341 Deposit related fees 7,886 7,308 7,823 22,205 22,623 Trust revenue 3,707 3,736 3,277 10,960 9,707 Loan related fees 813 1,320 1,283 3,485 3,325 Securities gains (losses) 213 (474 ) 355 110 738 Other noninterest income 2,864 3,699 2,653 9,401 7,200 Total noninterest income 15,563 15,708 15,496 46,405 43,934 Personnel expense 19,521 19,591 18,053 59,234 55,266 Occupancy and equipment 3,072 3,089 2,875 9,189 8,798 Data processing expense 2,804 2,669 2,410 7,991 7,096 FDIC insurance premiums 629 645 612 1,916 1,828 Other noninterest expense 6,486 6,428 6,897 18,824 20,774 Total noninterest expense 32,512 32,422 30,847 97,154 93,762 Net income before taxes 27,514 25,992 25,918 77,355 75,311 Income taxes 5,372 6,493 5,290 17,035 15,966 Net income $ 22,142 $ 19,499 $ 20,628 $ 60,320 $ 59,345 Memo: TEQ interest income $ 80,094 $ 76,940 $ 69,797 $ 232,330 $ 196,215 Average shares outstanding 17,962 17,939 17,893 17,942 17,882 Diluted average shares outstanding 17,991 17,959 17,904 17,965 17,892 Basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.09 $ 1.15 $ 3.36 $ 3.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.09 $ 1.15 $ 3.36 $ 3.32 Dividends per share $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 1.39 $ 1.34 Average balances: Loans $ 4,300,652 $ 4,191,992 $ 3,952,096 $ 4,196,884 $ 3,843,441 Earning assets 5,570,160 5,469,813 5,274,542 5,499,608 5,199,072 Total assets 5,891,157 5,795,937 5,603,586 5,824,780 5,524,343 Deposits, including repurchase agreements 5,014,506 4,959,382 4,750,448 4,977,040 4,722,207 Interest bearing liabilities 3,859,978 3,776,362 3,567,343 3,803,491 3,455,666 Shareholders' equity 748,098 711,331 665,129 722,683 660,063 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.50 % 1.35 % 1.46 % 1.38 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 11.77 % 11.03 % 12.30 % 11.15 % 12.02 % Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.72 % 5.66 % 5.25 % 5.64 % 5.05 % Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent) 3.36 % 3.30 % 2.93 % 3.34 % 2.52 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.39 % 3.38 % 3.27 % 3.34 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 51.75 % 52.17 % 52.66 % 52.91 % 53.82 % Loan charge-offs $ 2,736 $ 2,836 $ 2,012 $ 8,239 $ 5,730 Recoveries (1,212 ) (1,441 ) (842 ) (3,692 ) (3,472 ) Net charge-offs $ 1,524 $ 1,395 $ 1,170 $ 4,547 $ 2,258 Market Price: High $ 52.22 $ 44.32 $ 39.86 $ 52.22 $ 47.35 Low $ 41.50 $ 39.28 $ 33.48 $ 38.44 $ 32.68 Close $ 49.66 $ 43.66 $ 34.26 $ 49.66 $ 34.26 As of As of As of September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets: Loans $ 4,350,474 $ 4,261,247 $ 3,985,019 Loan loss reserve (53,360 ) (52,148 ) (48,719 ) Net loans 4,297,114 4,209,099 3,936,300 Loans held for sale 115 350 - Securities AFS 1,098,076 1,090,322 1,135,878 Equity securities at fair value 3,266 3,054 2,900 Other equity investments 10,060 14,022 12,557 Other earning assets 157,092 108,823 152,064 Cash and due from banks 85,944 54,935 69,291 Premises and equipment 47,519 47,178 44,962 Right of use asset 14,718 15,121 16,100 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 65,490 65,490 65,490 Other assets 183,574 195,945 199,390 Total Assets $ 5,962,968 $ 5,804,339 $ 5,634,932 Liabilities and Equity: Interest bearing checking $ 156,249 $ 138,767 $ 125,107 Savings deposits 2,160,691 2,191,831 1,969,499 CD's >=$100,000 753,253 637,206 666,808 Other time deposits 563,554 524,480 552,289 Total interest bearing deposits 3,633,747 3,492,284 3,313,703 Noninterest bearing deposits 1,204,515 1,241,514 1,314,189 Total deposits 4,838,262 4,733,798 4,627,892 Repurchase agreements 233,324 227,576 232,577 Other interest bearing liabilities 64,893 64,954 65,136 Lease liability 15,530 15,880 16,801 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 50,197 42,808 39,492 Total liabilities 5,202,206 5,085,016 4,981,898 Shareholders' equity 760,762 719,323 653,034 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,962,968 $ 5,804,339 $ 5,634,932 Ending shares outstanding 18,052 18,026 17,991 30 - 89 days past due loans $ 20,578 $ 24,099 $ 12,098 90 days past due loans 19,111 14,703 8,069 Nonaccrual loans 5,980 5,127 4,916 Foreclosed properties 1,344 1,626 2,175 Community bank leverage ratio 13.99 % 13.90 % 13.78 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio 11.79 % 11.39 % 10.55 % FTE employees 943 930 951

