Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised 16-Oct-2024 / 15:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 October 2024 Genel Energy plc Bond call option exercised Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee AS that the Company calls USD75 million of the outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 0010894330 with a maturity date in October 2025 and a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum, at a price equal to 101.85% of the nominal amount. The total amount outstanding before the call is USD300 million, resulting in USD225 million remaining after the call option is exercised. The Company will cancel the bonds that it holds, leaving USD66 million outstanding. The call will have settlement date on 30 October 2024 and record date on 28 October 2024. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

