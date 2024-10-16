Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
15.10.24
09:30 Uhr
0,933 Euro
-0,005
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9460,96217:30
0,0000,00017:29
16.10.2024 17:22 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised 
16-Oct-2024 / 15:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 October 2024 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Bond call option exercised 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee AS that the Company calls USD75 million of the 
outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 0010894330 with a maturity date in October 2025 and a fixed coupon of 9.25% 
per annum, at a price equal to 101.85% of the nominal amount. 
 
The total amount outstanding before the call is USD300 million, resulting in USD225 million remaining after the call option 
is exercised. The Company will cancel the bonds that it holds, leaving USD66 million outstanding. 
 
The call will have settlement date on 30 October 2024 and record date on 28 October 2024. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Exercise of voluntary partial redemption (Call Option)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  353357 
EQS News ID:  2009919 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2009919&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2024 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
