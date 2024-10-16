Radiation Oncology Market Size Worth $23.62 Billion, Globally, by 2031 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on the Radiation Oncology Market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the radiation oncology market consists of different products that are expected to contribute to market growth in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004195/

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The radiation oncology market is expected to reach US$ 23.62 billion by 2031 from US$ 8.92 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2031. Radiation oncology is the specialized medical treatment of cancer using radiation therapy. Radiation oncology is high-energy radiation therapy with X-rays or high energy particles to kill cancer cells or shrink tumors. Radiation oncologists coordinate with other healthcare workers to identify a suitable personalized treatment plan, which depends on factors such as the nature, site, and stage of the cancer and the patient's general condition. Treatment can be done internally in the form of brachytherapy or externally through radiation, known as external beam therapy.

2. Cancer is one of the common health conditions significantly impacting societies worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is the leading cause of death across the world; it was the cause of 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022. The number of new cancer cases is further expected to reach ~35 million new cancer cases by 2050. As per the WHO 2024 report, lung cancer is the most common cause of mortality globally, followed by colorectal cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, and stomach cancer, which are responsible for 18.7%, 9.3%, 7.8%, 6.9%, and 6.8% of the total cancer related deaths, respectively. The incidences of the top 10 cancer types are mentioned in the table below.

Figure 1. Statistics at Glance, Global, 2022

Cancer Total New Cases, 2022 Lung 2,480,675 Breast 2,296,840 Colorectum 1,926,425 Prostate 1,467,854 Stomach 968,784 Liver 866,136 Thyroid 821,214 Cervix Uteri 66,301 Bladder 614,298 NHL 553,389

Source: Global Cancer Observatory

The increasing incidence of cancer results in a huge demand for effective treatment options. Radiotherapy is one of the continuously evolving treatment options with effective outcomes for cancer patients. The method of intervention utilizes high doses of radiation such as X-rays and gamma rays to kill cancer cells. Radiation therapy is mainly prescribed in patients with the early stages of cancer, while it can also be used at any point in the treatment. Various types of external beam radiotherapy are used for the treatment of different cancer types. For instance, brachytherapy is used for the treatment of breast cancer, cervix cancer, eye cancer, prostate cancer, and head & neck cancer. Further, systemic radiation therapy, also known as radioactive iodine therapy, is used for the treatment of thyroid cancer. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer and the evolution of radiotherapy in oncology bolsters the radiation oncology market growth.

3. Technological Advancements in Radiation Oncology: Radiotherapy focuses on destroying cancerous cells, with the maximum possibility of sparing healthy cells, which was achieved over a period with continuous advancements in imaging technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). These imaging technologies, combined with developments in 3D conformal radiotherapy, help identify tumor cells and provide information on their exact position and size. Trending radiation therapies that signify developments in radiotherapy technologies are mentioned below:

Flash Therapy: Flash therapy is being investigated for safety and effectiveness. Unlike earlier approaches that require dose administration over multiple days or weeks, this therapy involves delivering the entire dose of massive radiation at once very quickly. Healthy cells recover well with time, killing only cancer cells.

Identify the Key Trends Affecting This Market - Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004195/

Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT): This technology allows for the real-time imaging of tumors and their surrounding healthy tissues before each treatment session, ensuring that the radiation beams are accurately targeted at the tumors and minimizing damage to nearby organs.

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT): IMRT allows for the delivery of varying intensities of radiation to different parts of the tumor, allowing for better dose distribution and sparing of healthy tissue.

Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT): SBRT involves delivering high doses of radiation to small, well-defined tumors in a limited number of treatment sessions, leading to better local control of a tumor.

Proton therapy: Proton therapy uses protons instead of traditional X-rays to deliver radiation to the tumor, allowing for more precise targeting of the tumor and sparing of healthy tissue.

Adaptive radiation therapy: This technology allows for adjustments to the treatment plan based on changes in the tumor size or position during treatment, ensuring that the radiation dose is continuously optimized for maximum effectiveness.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also being incorporated into cancer treatment for treatment planning, CT scan image labeling, and other applications. Additionally, various types of radiation therapy equipment are integrated with AI to benefit patients and healthcare professionals alike. In March 2024, RefleXion Medical, Inc. and Limbus AI, Inc. collaborated for the integration of Limbus Contour (AI driven solution), into the RefleXion X1 radiotherapy treatment planning system. This integration will reduce the most significant bottleneck in the patient treatment planning process, which involves delineating the tumor target from surrounding critical organs and other healthy tissue. Therefore, developments in radiotherapy technologies and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence to support more controlled and quicker treatments are expected to bring new growth trends in the radiation oncology market in the coming years.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the radiation oncology market is bifurcated into external beam radiation therapy and internal beam radiation therapy. The external Beam radiation therapy segment is subsegmented into 3D conformal radiotherapy, stereotactic technology, proton beam therapy, and others. The internal beam radiotherapy segment is subsegmented into brachytherapy, systemic beam radiation therapy, and others. The external beam radiotherapy segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By application, the radiation oncology market is segmented into breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, cervical cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2023.

The radiation oncology market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Radiation Oncology Market Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004195/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the radiation oncology market include Varian Medical Systems Inc, Elekta AB, Accuracy Incorporated, IBA Worldwide (Ion Beam Applications SA), Becton Dickinson & Co, Perspective Therapeutics Inc, Nordion, Mevion Medical Systems, NTP Radioisotopes, and Mallinckrodt Plc.

Trending Topics: Personalized medicine, Radiomics, stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) techniques, and combining radiation therapy with immunotherapy, among others.

Headlines on Radiation Oncology

"Varian has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as CE mark, for Halcyon and Ethos radiotherapy systems."

"Varian has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TrueBeam and Edge radiotherapy systems."

"Atlantic Health System and Mevion Medical Systems announced Atlantic Health System's plans to acquire and install a MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System."

"Accuray Incorporated entered agreement with TrueNorth Medical Physics LLC to provide radiation oncology departments with third-party support designed to enhance their department's capabilities."

"Curium extended its current partnership with NRG I PALLAS for new irradiation services in Petten, Netherlands to produce non-carrier added lutetium-177 (Lu-177)."

Obtain Analysis of Key Geographic Markets - Download Report PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004195/

North America, particularly the U.S., holds a dominant position in the global radiation oncology market. The combination of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and an advanced pool of radiation oncology professionals makes the region a key player in driving growth. The projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2023 to 2031 suggests that North America will continue to lead the market in the coming years, with ongoing support from healthcare authorities and institutions.

Overall, with increasing investments in research and development, advancements in technology, and support from both public and private sectors, the radiation oncology market is on a solid growth trajectory, playing a vital role in the ongoing fight against cancer.

Conclusion

The increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising initiatives to support development in radiation oncology are driving the growth of the radiation oncology market. Key trends such as integration of artificial intelligence and radiomics, developing techniques like stereotactic body radiotherapy ushering in effective, targeted, and simplified treatments for different types of cancer. The growing integration between radiation therapy and immunotherapy is opening new avenues for better efficacy against different types of cancers. In addition, improved access and experience for patients are offered by telemedicine and remote monitoring. Overall, the radiation oncology market is quite promising because research and development, which are already underway, are likely to further elaborate on treatment modalities for enhancing patient outcomes as well as the access rate to care. Therefore, the above-mentioned trends are going to evolve and will play a much more crucial role in changing the scenario in the future as far as cancer treatment is concerned.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including radiation oncology equipment manufacturers, radiation oncology systems distributors, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Require A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004195/

The radiation oncology market is categorized based on treatment types and applications. In terms of treatment types, the market is divided into external beam radiation therapy and internal beam radiation therapy. In 2023, external beam radiation therapy held a larger market share due to its widespread use and well-established role in cancer treatment. However, the internal beam radiation therapy segment, which involves the direct delivery of radiation to the tumor site through sources placed inside the body, is expected to register a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period from 2023 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to its increasing use in certain cancers and its ability to provide targeted therapy with reduced damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

Related Report Titles:

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast by 2031

Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market Report 2031

Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Prostate Cancer Devices Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Lung Cancer Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Overhead Cranes Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/radiation-oncology-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radiation-oncology-market-size-worth-23-62-billion-globally-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-302278018.html