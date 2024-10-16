Regulatory News:

FDJ (Paris:FDJ) is proud to announce that the Group has been rated 71/100 by Moody's Analytics, a ratings agency that supplies environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessments and data, confirming the FDJ Group's ESG performance as well as its position among the most proactive companies in this area.

As such, FDJ retains its first-place ranking within the "Hotel, Leisure Goods Services" sector, made up of 39 international companies that include betting operators. The Group is also ranked 31st among more than 4,500 companies worldwide rated by Moody's.

FDJ's ESG score of 71/100 is a ringing endorsement of the company's CSR policy and its solid non-financial performance. FDJ's overall score included a score of 87/100 for stakeholder engagement (sector average: 42/100), 72/100 for corporate governance (sector average: 59/100) and 67/100 for environmental criteria (sector average: 40/100).

Vincent Perrotin, FDJ's Chief Sustainability Officer, commented: "We are committed to maintaining our high standards for environmental, social and governance-related responsibility.Our very good ESG rating by Moody's once again attests to the value of our initiatives and encourages us to continue improving in this area, in line with our corporate purpose."

