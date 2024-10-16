MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 28, 2024 of $11,120,700 or $3.03 per share diluted compared to net income of $11,149,800 or $3.05 per share diluted in 2023. For the nine months ended September 28, 2024, net income was $30,371,200 or $8.29 per share diluted compared to net income of $30,461,300 or $8.40 per share diluted for the same period last year. Results during the quarter and nine months were impacted by the Company's decision in May 2021 to run-off its leasing portfolio.
Winmark -- the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 28, 2024, there were 1,343 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 82 franchises have been awarded but are not open.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 28, 2024
December 30, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,197,000
$
13,361,500
Restricted cash
90,000
25,000
Receivables, net
1,602,200
1,475,300
Net investment in leases - current
-
75,100
Income tax receivable
-
31,400
Inventories
441,800
386,100
Prepaid expenses
1,171,600
1,392,100
Total current assets
40,502,600
16,746,500
Property and equipment, net
1,519,000
1,669,800
Operating lease right of use asset
2,197,600
2,425,900
Intangible assets, net
2,728,800
2,994,300
Goodwill
607,500
607,500
Other assets
478,400
471,300
Deferred income taxes
3,917,300
4,052,400
$
51,951,200
$
28,967,700
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net
$
3,472,100
$
4,217,900
Accounts payable
1,600,700
1,719,400
Income tax payable
30,400
-
Accrued liabilities
3,776,100
2,858,200
Deferred revenue
1,670,100
1,666,100
Total current liabilities
10,549,400
10,461,600
Long-Term Liabilities:
Line of credit/Term loan
30,000,000
30,000,000
Notes payable, net
32,431,200
34,848,800
Deferred revenue
8,028,600
7,657,500
Operating lease liabilities
3,260,100
3,715,800
Other liabilities
1,425,800
1,440,100
Total long-term liabilities
75,145,700
77,662,200
Shareholders' Equity (Deficit):
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
11,941,900
7,768,800
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(45,685,800
)
(66,924,900
)
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
(33,743,900
)
(59,156,100
)
$
51,951,200
$
28,967,700
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
Revenue:
Royalties
$
19,512,500
$
19,210,000
$
54,555,700
$
53,063,400
Leasing income
316,200
1,291,900
1,677,400
3,948,700
Merchandise sales
702,500
997,800
2,738,500
3,601,900
Franchise fees
451,200
334,400
1,182,700
1,133,400
Other
528,500
483,700
1,586,800
1,456,200
Total revenue
21,510,900
22,317,800
61,741,100
63,203,600
Cost of merchandise sold
662,500
935,400
2,562,600
3,370,500
Leasing expense
-
11,000
36,600
381,700
Provision for credit losses
-
700
(1,500
)
(4,600
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,919,800
6,248,200
18,979,000
18,694,300
Income from operations
14,928,600
15,122,500
40,164,400
40,761,700
Interest expense
(704,100
)
(763,100
)
(2,163,300
)
(2,339,800
)
Interest and other income
386,400
385,400
855,200
803,400
Income before income taxes
14,610,900
14,744,800
38,856,300
39,225,300
Provision for income taxes
(3,490,200
)
(3,595,000
)
(8,485,100
)
(8,764,000
)
Net income
$
11,120,700
$
11,149,800
$
30,371,200
$
30,461,300
Earnings per share - basic
$
3.16
$
3.20
$
8.65
$
8.77
Earnings per share - diluted
$
3.03
$
3.05
$
8.29
$
8.40
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,520,334
3,485,852
3,510,461
3,475,066
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,671,121
3,653,730
3,663,309
3,627,550
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
30,371,200
$
30,461,300
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
345,600
313,400
Amortization of intangible assets
265,500
265,500
Provision for credit losses
(1,500
)
(4,600
)
Compensation expense related to stock options
1,458,200
1,451,000
Deferred income taxes
135,100
148,400
Operating lease right of use asset amortization
228,200
206,000
Tax benefits on exercised stock options
943,300
839,000
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(126,900
)
(265,400
)
Principal collections on lease receivables
104,700
485,200
Income tax receivable/payable
(881,600
)
(281,500
)
Inventories
(55,700
)
479,700
Prepaid expenses
220,500
215,300
Other assets
(7,200
)
(38,000
)
Accounts payable
(118,700
)
(427,100
)
Accrued and other liabilities
472,200
1,021,600
Rents received in advance and security deposits
(28,000
)
(254,600
)
Deferred revenue
375,100
616,200
Net cash provided by operating activities
33,700,000
35,231,400
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(194,900
)
(284,700
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(194,900
)
(284,700
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on notes payable
(3,187,500
)
(3,187,500
)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
2,715,000
3,154,200
Dividends paid
(9,132,100
)
(7,997,900
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(9,604,600
)
(8,031,200
)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
23,900,500
26,915,500
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
13,386,500
13,680,600
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
37,287,000
$
40,596,100
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
Cash paid for interest
$
2,149,200
$
2,309,100
Cash paid for income taxes
$
8,281,400
$
8,058,100
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above:
Nine Months Ended
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,197,000
$
40,556,100
Restricted cash
90,000
40,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
37,287,000
$
40,596,100
