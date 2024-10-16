MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 28, 2024 of $11,120,700 or $3.03 per share diluted compared to net income of $11,149,800 or $3.05 per share diluted in 2023. For the nine months ended September 28, 2024, net income was $30,371,200 or $8.29 per share diluted compared to net income of $30,461,300 or $8.40 per share diluted for the same period last year. Results during the quarter and nine months were impacted by the Company's decision in May 2021 to run-off its leasing portfolio.

Winmark -- the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 28, 2024, there were 1,343 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 82 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,197,000 $ 13,361,500 Restricted cash 90,000 25,000 Receivables, net 1,602,200 1,475,300 Net investment in leases - current - 75,100 Income tax receivable - 31,400 Inventories 441,800 386,100 Prepaid expenses 1,171,600 1,392,100 Total current assets 40,502,600 16,746,500 Property and equipment, net 1,519,000 1,669,800 Operating lease right of use asset 2,197,600 2,425,900 Intangible assets, net 2,728,800 2,994,300 Goodwill 607,500 607,500 Other assets 478,400 471,300 Deferred income taxes 3,917,300 4,052,400 $ 51,951,200 $ 28,967,700 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 3,472,100 $ 4,217,900 Accounts payable 1,600,700 1,719,400 Income tax payable 30,400 - Accrued liabilities 3,776,100 2,858,200 Deferred revenue 1,670,100 1,666,100 Total current liabilities 10,549,400 10,461,600 Long-Term Liabilities: Line of credit/Term loan 30,000,000 30,000,000 Notes payable, net 32,431,200 34,848,800 Deferred revenue 8,028,600 7,657,500 Operating lease liabilities 3,260,100 3,715,800 Other liabilities 1,425,800 1,440,100 Total long-term liabilities 75,145,700 77,662,200 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

3,520,402 and 3,496,977 shares issued and outstanding 11,941,900 7,768,800 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (45,685,800 ) (66,924,900 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (33,743,900 ) (59,156,100 ) $ 51,951,200 $ 28,967,700

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue: Royalties $ 19,512,500 $ 19,210,000 $ 54,555,700 $ 53,063,400 Leasing income 316,200 1,291,900 1,677,400 3,948,700 Merchandise sales 702,500 997,800 2,738,500 3,601,900 Franchise fees 451,200 334,400 1,182,700 1,133,400 Other 528,500 483,700 1,586,800 1,456,200 Total revenue 21,510,900 22,317,800 61,741,100 63,203,600 Cost of merchandise sold 662,500 935,400 2,562,600 3,370,500 Leasing expense - 11,000 36,600 381,700 Provision for credit losses - 700 (1,500 ) (4,600 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,919,800 6,248,200 18,979,000 18,694,300 Income from operations 14,928,600 15,122,500 40,164,400 40,761,700 Interest expense (704,100 ) (763,100 ) (2,163,300 ) (2,339,800 ) Interest and other income 386,400 385,400 855,200 803,400 Income before income taxes 14,610,900 14,744,800 38,856,300 39,225,300 Provision for income taxes (3,490,200 ) (3,595,000 ) (8,485,100 ) (8,764,000 ) Net income $ 11,120,700 $ 11,149,800 $ 30,371,200 $ 30,461,300 Earnings per share - basic $ 3.16 $ 3.20 $ 8.65 $ 8.77 Earnings per share - diluted $ 3.03 $ 3.05 $ 8.29 $ 8.40 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,520,334 3,485,852 3,510,461 3,475,066 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,671,121 3,653,730 3,663,309 3,627,550

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 30,371,200 $ 30,461,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 345,600 313,400 Amortization of intangible assets 265,500 265,500 Provision for credit losses (1,500 ) (4,600 ) Compensation expense related to stock options 1,458,200 1,451,000 Deferred income taxes 135,100 148,400 Operating lease right of use asset amortization 228,200 206,000 Tax benefits on exercised stock options 943,300 839,000 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (126,900 ) (265,400 ) Principal collections on lease receivables 104,700 485,200 Income tax receivable/payable (881,600 ) (281,500 ) Inventories (55,700 ) 479,700 Prepaid expenses 220,500 215,300 Other assets (7,200 ) (38,000 ) Accounts payable (118,700 ) (427,100 ) Accrued and other liabilities 472,200 1,021,600 Rents received in advance and security deposits (28,000 ) (254,600 ) Deferred revenue 375,100 616,200 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,700,000 35,231,400 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (194,900 ) (284,700 ) Net cash used for investing activities (194,900 ) (284,700 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on notes payable (3,187,500 ) (3,187,500 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,715,000 3,154,200 Dividends paid (9,132,100 ) (7,997,900 ) Net cash used for financing activities (9,604,600 ) (8,031,200 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 23,900,500 26,915,500 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 13,386,500 13,680,600 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 37,287,000 $ 40,596,100 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ 2,149,200 $ 2,309,100 Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,281,400 $ 8,058,100 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above: Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,197,000 $ 40,556,100 Restricted cash 90,000 40,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 37,287,000 $ 40,596,100

