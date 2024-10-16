HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.31 per share on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on November 13, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2024.
Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 amounted to $8,860,000 or $2.43 per diluted share compared to $12,223,000 or $3.29 per diluted share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 amounted to $2,051,000 or $.56 per diluted share compared to $3,018,000 or $.82 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Commenting on the year-end operating results, President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill said, "We are pleased to report solid earnings for the fiscal year 2024 of $8,860,000; despite the margin compression the banking industry experienced over the year. We feel our balance sheet is strong, as a result of positive financial results in loan growth, increase in deposit accounts, a strong efficiency ratio, and improvement to our asset quality.
As we enter the early stages of a declining interest rate environment, we will be intentional when it comes to pricing our loan and deposit products, while still providing our customers with competitive rates they have come to expect from us. I am proud of the work ethic of our team members and the way they serve our customers. These results reflect our discipline to our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management."
The Company's assets totaled $863.0 million compared to $842.3 million a year ago. Stockholders' book value increased 0.3% to $23.83 per share from $23.76 a year ago.
Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.
|Harleysville Financial Corporation
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of September 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Year-To-Date
|(Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Selected Consolidated Earnings Data
Sep 30,
2024
Sep 30,
2023
Sep 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2023
Sep 30,
2023
|Total interest income
$
37,796
$
34,232
$
9,797
$
9,555
$
9,268
$
9,176
$
8,728
|Total interest expense
12,478
3,876
3,681
3,261
2,984
2,552
1,664
|Net Interest Income
25,318
30,356
6,116
6,294
6,284
6,624
7,064
|Provision for loan losses
71
-
46
13
4
8
(595
)
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
25,247
30,356
6,070
6,281
6,280
6,616
7,659
|Bank owned life insurance
403
396
102
99
100
102
101
|Other income
2,188
2,309
572
550
486
580
617
|Total other expenses
16,469
16,689
4,161
4,228
4,110
3,971
4,317
|Income before income taxes
11,369
16,372
2,583
2,702
2,756
3,327
4,060
|Income tax expense
2,509
4,149
532
516
644
817
1,042
|Net Income
$
8,860
$
12,223
$
2,051
$
2,186
$
2,112
$
2,510
$
3,018
|Per Common Share Data
|Basic earnings
$
2.43
$
3.31
$
0.56
$
0.60
$
0.58
$
0.69
$
0.82
|Diluted earnings
$
2.43
$
3.29
$
0.56
$
0.60
$
0.58
$
0.69
$
0.82
|Dividends
$
1.23
$
1.19
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.30
|Special Dividend
$
1.20
$
1.16
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.20
$
-
|Tangible book value
$
23.83
$
23.76
$
23.83
$
23.65
$
23.34
$
23.05
$
23.76
|Shares outstanding
3,637,748
3,670,488
3,637,748
3,626,559
3,635,367
3,646,269
3,670,488
|Average shares outstanding - basic
3,639,171
3,695,353
3,636,212
3,632,261
3,644,446
3,643,746
3,661,248
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
3,647,636
3,715,653
3,643,915
3,640,387
3,653,117
3,652,493
3,674,442
|Year-To-Date
|Twelve Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Other Selected Consolidated Data
Sep 30,
2024
Sep 30,
2023
Sep 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2023
Sep 30,
2023
|Return on average assets
1.04
%
1.43
%
0.95
%
1.02
%
0.99
%
1.18
%
1.44
%
|Return on average equity
10.40
%
14.49
%
9.53
%
10.28
%
10.04
%
11.79
%
14.07
%
|Net interest rate spread
2.61
%
3.49
%
2.42
%
2.58
%
2.62
%
2.83
%
3.20
%
|Net yield on interest earning assets
3.03
%
3.63
%
2.90
%
3.01
%
3.02
%
3.19
%
3.45
%
|Operating expenses to average assets
1.93
%
1.96
%
1.93
%
1.98
%
1.93
%
1.87
%
2.06
%
|Efficiency ratio
59.01
%
50.48
%
61.28
%
60.89
%
59.82
%
54.35
%
55.47
%
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period
0.17
%
0.31
%
0.17
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.28
%
0.31
%
|Loan loss reserve to total loans, net
0.69
%
0.77
%
0.69
%
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.71
%
0.77
%
|Stockholders' equity to assets
10.04
%
10.35
%
10.04
%
9.93
%
10.01
%
9.85
%
10.35
%
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Sep 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2023
Sep 30,
2023
|Total assets
$
862,988
$
863,899
$
847,416
$
853,315
$
842,274
|Cash & investment securities
16,525
22,892
20,853
23,626
22,168
|Mortgage-backed securities
127,523
132,621
138,072
142,677
147,821
|Total Investments
144,048
155,513
158,925
166,303
169,989
|Consumer Loans receivable
340,618
335,802
325,483
325,654
318,349
|Commercial Loans receivable
343,346
337,872
329,235
327,093
320,384
|Loan loss reserve
(4,714
)
(4,668
)
(4,662
)
(4,663
)
(4,919
)
|Total Loans receivable net
679,250
669,006
650,056
648,084
633,814
|FHLB stock
5,501
5,366
4,813
5,550
5,144
|Checking accounts
255,472
255,110
264,294
266,353
272,835
|Savings accounts
208,491
223,101
229,208
239,496
257,246
|Certificate of deposit accounts
201,424
180,007
166,664
140,194
117,687
|Total Deposits
665,387
658,218
660,166
646,043
647,768
|Advances
102,273
108,078
92,757
113,430
98,045
|Total stockholders' equity
86,686
85,765
84,837
84,039
87,213
Contacts
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
M. Shane Michalak
Senior Vice President /CFO
(215-256-8828)