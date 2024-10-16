HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.31 per share on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on November 13, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2024.

Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 amounted to $8,860,000 or $2.43 per diluted share compared to $12,223,000 or $3.29 per diluted share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 amounted to $2,051,000 or $.56 per diluted share compared to $3,018,000 or $.82 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Commenting on the year-end operating results, President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill said, "We are pleased to report solid earnings for the fiscal year 2024 of $8,860,000; despite the margin compression the banking industry experienced over the year. We feel our balance sheet is strong, as a result of positive financial results in loan growth, increase in deposit accounts, a strong efficiency ratio, and improvement to our asset quality.

As we enter the early stages of a declining interest rate environment, we will be intentional when it comes to pricing our loan and deposit products, while still providing our customers with competitive rates they have come to expect from us. I am proud of the work ethic of our team members and the way they serve our customers. These results reflect our discipline to our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management."

The Company's assets totaled $863.0 million compared to $842.3 million a year ago. Stockholders' book value increased 0.3% to $23.83 per share from $23.76 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Total interest income $ 37,796 $ 34,232 $ 9,797 $ 9,555 $ 9,268 $ 9,176 $ 8,728 Total interest expense 12,478 3,876 3,681 3,261 2,984 2,552 1,664 Net Interest Income 25,318 30,356 6,116 6,294 6,284 6,624 7,064 Provision for loan losses 71 - 46 13 4 8 (595 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 25,247 30,356 6,070 6,281 6,280 6,616 7,659 Bank owned life insurance 403 396 102 99 100 102 101 Other income 2,188 2,309 572 550 486 580 617 Total other expenses 16,469 16,689 4,161 4,228 4,110 3,971 4,317 Income before income taxes 11,369 16,372 2,583 2,702 2,756 3,327 4,060 Income tax expense 2,509 4,149 532 516 644 817 1,042 Net Income $ 8,860 $ 12,223 $ 2,051 $ 2,186 $ 2,112 $ 2,510 $ 3,018 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 2.43 $ 3.31 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.69 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings $ 2.43 $ 3.29 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.69 $ 0.82 Dividends $ 1.23 $ 1.19 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Special Dividend $ 1.20 $ 1.16 $ - $ - $ - $ 1.20 $ - Tangible book value $ 23.83 $ 23.76 $ 23.83 $ 23.65 $ 23.34 $ 23.05 $ 23.76 Shares outstanding 3,637,748 3,670,488 3,637,748 3,626,559 3,635,367 3,646,269 3,670,488 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,639,171 3,695,353 3,636,212 3,632,261 3,644,446 3,643,746 3,661,248 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,647,636 3,715,653 3,643,915 3,640,387 3,653,117 3,652,493 3,674,442 Year-To-Date Twelve Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.43 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.99 % 1.18 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 10.40 % 14.49 % 9.53 % 10.28 % 10.04 % 11.79 % 14.07 % Net interest rate spread 2.61 % 3.49 % 2.42 % 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.83 % 3.20 % Net yield on interest earning assets 3.03 % 3.63 % 2.90 % 3.01 % 3.02 % 3.19 % 3.45 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.93 % 1.96 % 1.93 % 1.98 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 2.06 % Efficiency ratio 59.01 % 50.48 % 61.28 % 60.89 % 59.82 % 54.35 % 55.47 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.17 % 0.31 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.28 % 0.31 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.69 % 0.77 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.77 % Stockholders' equity to assets 10.04 % 10.35 % 10.04 % 9.93 % 10.01 % 9.85 % 10.35 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Sep 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Total assets $ 862,988 $ 863,899 $ 847,416 $ 853,315 $ 842,274 Cash & investment securities 16,525 22,892 20,853 23,626 22,168 Mortgage-backed securities 127,523 132,621 138,072 142,677 147,821 Total Investments 144,048 155,513 158,925 166,303 169,989 Consumer Loans receivable 340,618 335,802 325,483 325,654 318,349 Commercial Loans receivable 343,346 337,872 329,235 327,093 320,384 Loan loss reserve (4,714 ) (4,668 ) (4,662 ) (4,663 ) (4,919 ) Total Loans receivable net 679,250 669,006 650,056 648,084 633,814 FHLB stock 5,501 5,366 4,813 5,550 5,144 Checking accounts 255,472 255,110 264,294 266,353 272,835 Savings accounts 208,491 223,101 229,208 239,496 257,246 Certificate of deposit accounts 201,424 180,007 166,664 140,194 117,687 Total Deposits 665,387 658,218 660,166 646,043 647,768 Advances 102,273 108,078 92,757 113,430 98,045 Total stockholders' equity 86,686 85,765 84,837 84,039 87,213

