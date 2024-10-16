Uptime.com Launches Cloud Status: Status Page Event Aggregator Enabling Centralized Third-Party Dependency Monitoring with Support for 300+ Cloud Services

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Uptime.com, the leading website monitoring service provider, is excited to announce the launch of Cloud Status, a powerful third-party status page event aggregator designed to provide a simple, effective and easy-to-deploy third-party dependency monitoring feature. This innovative feature, completely designed and built natively into the Uptime.com monitoring platform, supports over 300 essential services upon release including major cloud platforms like AWS and Azure and key third-party tools such as GitHub, OpenAI and Slack, covering critical platforms for a wide range of industries with plans to expand to over 1,000 services this year.

Key Features of Cloud Status Include:

Aggregated Status Page Monitoring : Access real-time status updates from over 300 cloud services and third-party vendors in one unified dashboard.

Customizable Service Selection : Select and prioritize the services most critical to your business operations for tailored monitoring.

Simple to Configure Dependency Monitoring : Understand the impact of third-party outages before they affect your services and customers, all within one central platform.

Instant Alerts : Receive immediate notifications about service outages or performance issues affecting your third-party dependencies.

Correlate Cloud Status with Group Checks: Utilize Uptime.com Group Checks to automatically gain visibility into existing checks and third-party dependencies.

Scalable Expansion : Continuously expanding new services to support over 1,000 platforms, covering all essential third-party services.

Automatic Integration with Uptime StatusPage: Add Cloud Status checks to your Uptime.com Status Pages for clear visibility to your customers when dependencies are impacted.

Add-on to your existing monitoring checks: Combine your existing Uptime.com monitoring checks with Cloud Status checks for complete visibility and faster root cause analysis.

"At Uptime.com, we understand the critical importance and increasing reliance onthird-party services for modern business operations. Our new feature, CloudStatus, has made it easier for companies to proactively manage these dependencies by centralizing the monitoring of these services. This not only reduces the risk of service interruptionsbut also saves time and resources, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives." - Tom Crocker, Technical Product Manager at Uptime.com.

Cloud Status addresses the growing need for businesses to have comprehensive visibility into the health of the external services they rely on. By consolidating status event information into a single, user-friendly interface, Uptime.com enhances operational efficiency and reduces the time spent on monitoring multiple platforms.

"I am thrilled to introduce Cloud Status to our customers, further strengthening Uptime.com's position as a leader in website monitoring services," said Jonathan Franconi, CEO & Head of Product at Uptime.com. "We are committed to providing our users with the most extensive third-party monitoring solution available. Service outages are growing every day and customers are dependent on these services in their own products and platforms and having this additional visibility allows our customers to have the best centralized monitoring solution. We have tremendous new capabilities coming soon building off this feature such as proactive detection of outages before customers are impacted."

These new features are part of Uptime.com's continuous ongoing commitment to providing the best monitoring solutions for their 2 million+ users. Cloud Status significantly improves third-party dependency monitoring, offering users greater control and insight into the services that power their businesses.

Explore Cloud Status today and experience monitoring like never before by visiting www.uptime.com and trying our Free Trial!

For more information, visit www.uptime.com or contact their support team at support@uptime.com.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Uptime.com

View the original press release on newswire.com.