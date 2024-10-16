Kona Tuna: First Brand of Sustainably-Sourced Canned Tuna finds success in the Product's Biggest per Capita Consumer Market

Canned in Maldives and Thailand and sold in Libya (the biggest consumer of tuna per capita in the world), the company is based on love of the ocean, value of sustainability and supports local traditional fishing communities in the Indian Ocean

Kona Tuna, a fishing company and brand, is thriving-using its own global supply chain to bring the most sustainably-sourced tuna to Libya, which has the highest per capita consumption of tuna in the world.

From skipjack and yellowfin caught using traditional pole and line in the Maldives, to Spanish olive oil sourced with care, to canning done primarily in Thailand, to the unique can designs created by local Libyan artists, Sami Bugaighis, Kona Tuna founder, has built a business that is truly international in scope and which carries his core value of conserving the precious ocean ecosystem.

Bugaighis' homeland is Libya-which has 2000 kilometers of coastline and 300 days of sun annually-and it is there that he became a lover of the sea. Libya is the first market for Kona Tuna.

Today, the $40 billion tuna industry suffers from myriad sustainability issues, especially overfishing. Huge commercial fishing vessels use nets that deplete areas of the ocean of enough fish to maintain a healthy population, not to mention the significant problem of bycatch-where sea turtles, dolphins, and other sea life are caught up in the fishing nets and are tossed overboard to die.

To counter these problems, Kona Tuna is pursuing the unique global supply chain approach, starting with the community of fishermen on the Maldives main island Male. Rich with tuna, the Maldives fishing industry yields more than 6000 metric tons monthly.

"Kona Tuna is far more than a company. It's a movement. We are continually working to create better opportunities, a healthier ocean and a more successful future for all. We went from a hobby to now a successful business just by following our passion for the sea. This passion transcends culture and we now have grown to 67 employees including 28 fishermen in the Maldives all working with the same ethos and values," Bugaighis explained. "We assist local communities and safeguard these traditional methods which are rapidly being eroded by large commercial fishing fleets. We work to reduce waste and lower the overall ecological impact. We started in my home country of Libya, and look forward to expanding beyond Northern Africa."

While technology is key for the success of many of today's businesses, Kona Tuna is doing the opposite: saving traditional values while at the same time providing jobs that bring economic prosperity and allow people a chance to go home to their families every day, instead of spending months at sea on a tuna boat.

The centuries-old pole and line fishing is not the cheapest or most efficient way to catch fish, but it is the best way to preserve marine life. By minimizing the handling time from the minute the fish is caught through preparation and canning, Kona Tuna ensures the fresh taste of their product.

The cans display colorful packages created by up-and-coming regional artists-another example of the company's support of the local economy.

Sami Bugaighis and the Origin of Kona Tuna

Bugaighis, born and raised in Libya, lived there until civil unrest destroyed his furniture business in 2014. He lost all his assets and the business inventory, except for his recreational fishing boat, which survived because it was moored in Florida.

"I took this as a sign to start over and do something that I love and that makes a difference. I sold the boat and started a new business from scratch. I saw an opportunity to bring the most delicious and sustainably caught tuna to my country, a product unlike anything ever seen in that market," Bugaighis said.

The company officially launched in 2018 and within one year had secured a large market share in Libya.

"Our company is committed to keeping the oceans and the sealife as healthy as we can," he continued. "Kona Tuna embodies our core ecological values. It is incredibly gratifying to find success with the local Maldives community. Today we are the only tuna company selling a product in Libya that uses pole and line fishing."

"Our canned tuna is very high quality, sold at a competitive price, and the company is growing very rapidly," Bugaighis said. "In the frontier markets where Kona Tuna is sold, I'm focused on helping to bring awareness of sustainability where information is hard to get. We have been educating Libyan children using customised courses and materials about the oceans and the beaches, so future generations can help safeguard the country's precious marine ecosystem."

About Kona Tuna

Kona Tuna was founded in 2018 focused on bringing sustainability to the tuna industry, driving local economic growth in the Maldives and promoting education for its consumers. Using only pole and line fishing, Kona Tuna works with local Maldives fishermen. The tuna is canned in the Maldives and Thailand and sold in Libya and North Africa, where the company offers its ocean conservation curriculum for Libyan school children, to help further the company's overall mission. For more information, visit www.kona-tuna.com.

