DJB Hospitality: Award-Winning Sedona Taphouse Unveils Exciting New Brand Concept Featuring In-House Brewery in Newtown Square

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Sedona Taphouse and its parent company DJB Hospitality are excited to announce the unveiling of a groundbreaking new brand concept, Sedona Taphouse and Brewery (STHB), at its Newtown Square location in the Ellis Preserve Master Planned Community. This innovative addition promises to elevate the dining experience with freshly brewed craft beers and an exceptional menu.





The new STHB will feature a spacious 7,000-square-foot dining area and a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio, perfect for large gatherings, private meetings, and casual dining. Guests can enjoy the award-winning happy hour menu while taking in the beautiful surroundings.

"I am very excited to welcome our third PA Sedona Taphouse and our very first brewery to Newtown Square at Ellis Preserve," said Dennis Barbaro, CEO. "We look forward to serving guests our scratch-made food including hand-cut steaks, seafood and pasta dishes. Our franchisees, David Trout and Darryl Brophy are elite veteran restauranteurs, and I could not be prouder of them and this great accomplishment."

STHB will join the existing Sedona Taphouse establishments in Phoenixville and West Chester. The in-house brewery will craft fresh, unique beers while maintaining Sedona Taphouse's commitment to high-quality cuisine and outstanding service.

"It's truly an honor to not only represent this great concept but to have the opportunity to pilot the newest element of the brand with the addition of a world-class craft brewery on site," said David Trout, STHB co-franchisee. "We believe that Sedona Taphouse and Brewery will provide an extremely unique, sophisticated, and elevated dining experience to the under-served Newtown Square market. This location will offer several amenities that will further enhance our guests' experience: a larger indoor bar area with extra seating capacity, an expanded and heated patio area with bar seating, and a spacious private dining area that accommodates gatherings of up to 64 guests and features the latest A/V capabilities."

Although this is a new concept, guests can expect the same high-quality menu. Offerings will include a variety of handheld items, pastas, and wood-grilled selections, along with fresh seafood, and rotating culinary-led specials. Guests with dietary restrictions will find a variety of options on the menu as well. Daily lunch and Sunday brunch will also be served.

In addition to its culinary offerings, Sedona Taphouse remains committed to local philanthropic efforts through its 'Dine Out for Charity' program, supporting a different local non-profit each month. Since the program's inception, Sedona Taphouse has donated over 1 million dollars to local communities.

The restaurant has also partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national organization that provides aid to military heroes and first responders through sales of the T2T Lemon Basil Martini.

About Sedona Taphouse:

Founded in 2011, Sedona Taphouse has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for five years as one of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. Sedona Taphouse is always seeking qualified franchise partners.

