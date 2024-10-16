Anzeige
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
Truth 22 Productions Inc: After 20 Years, Corey Feldman's Career-Defining Performance in The Birthday Finally Earns Extended Theatrical Release by Drafthouse Films

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / After 20 years, The Birthday, starring Corey Feldman in what many are calling his career-defining performance, is getting its first U.S. theatrical release, thanks to Drafthouse Films. Now screening in a stunning 4K UHD restoration, The Birthday made its triumphant return with highly successful anniversary screenings at both Sitges Film Festival and Fantastic Fest, and is now rolling out in select theaters nationwide.

Originally screened at only two festivals - Sitges and Fantastic Fest - before vanishing for nearly two decades, The Birthday has come back with renewed fan excitement. Drafthouse Films celebrated its return with a special one-night-only event at 20 theaters on October 1st, which marked the start of a broader rollout. Following the enthusiastic reception, The Birthday is now expanding to include extended engagements at select theaters, alongside additional special one-night screenings, allowing audiences across the country to finally experience this cult classic on the big screen.

Directed and co-written by Eugenio Mira, The Birthday stars Corey Feldman as Norman Forrester, a man attending his girlfriend's father's birthday party, only to uncover a hidden, ancient evil that threatens to bring about the end of the world. Feldman's performance has been hailed as one of his finest roles to date, with Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com writing, "a fascinating performance that's consistently engaged with the experiences around it."

Feldman and Mira privately screened the film for some of their most respected friends in the industry, including Guillermo del Toro, Quentin Tarantino, Elijah Wood, and Jordan Peele. It was after a private screening for Peele that his praise and encouragement helped reignite the effort to bring this cult film to fans, calling it "a cinematic marvel... you don't want to miss."

"I am at once overwhelmed and overjoyed that my fans and the world at large will finally have the opportunity to see this film as it was meant to be seen - on the silver screen, with dynamic sound for the mind-blowing finale," said Feldman.

Upcoming Showtimes:

  • Somerville, MA: Somerville Theatre (Opened Oct 11)

  • Charlotte, NC: Independent Picture House (Oct 18-20)

  • Columbus, OH: Gateway Film Center (Opens Oct 25)

  • Denton, TX: Alamo Drafthouse Denton (Nov 1 only)

  • Los Angeles, CA: Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA (Extended run beginning Nov 1)

  • New York, NY: Alamo Drafthouse Manhattan (Nov 1 only)

  • San Francisco, CA: Alamo Drafthouse New Mission (Nov 1 only)

  • Raleigh, NC: Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (Nov 1 only)

  • Richardson, TX: Alamo Drafthouse Richardson (Nov 1 only)

  • Denver, CO: Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake (Nov 1 only)

  • Austin, TX: Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar (Extended run Nov 1-4)

  • Chicago, IL: Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville (Nov 1 only)

  • Yonkers, NY: Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (Nov 1 only)

  • Seattle, WA: Grand Illusion Cinema (Nov 2-7)

  • Portland, OR: Tomorrow Theater (Nov 30 only)

Tickets for The Birthday are now available at select theaters across the country. Don't miss your chance to see this elusive cult phenomenon on a big screen near you! The film will also hit major On Demand platforms starting October 29th.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Waranch
E-mail: samantha@c-360.agency

SOURCE: Truth 22 Productions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
