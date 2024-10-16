Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GovMint Announces Final Coin Release From the Historic Fairmont Collection Reserve+

An Extraordinary Hoard of Unique & Vintage Incuse $5 Gold Indians With Mint State Grades

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / GovMint, one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces a selection of vintage $5 Gold Indian Coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, a special subset of the Fairmont Collection - which is an immense hoard of vintage U.S. pre-1933 gold coins. The Reserve+ set has been meticulously curated to include only the highest-quality gold coins, with the greatest luster and exceptional beauty. Customers immediately embraced the initial release of $5 and $10 Gold Liberty coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, creating a tremendous level of buzz and excitement.

Fairmont $5 Indian

Fairmont $5 Indian



Each $5 Gold Indian Half Eagle made available in this final release of Fairmont Collection Reserve+ coins was graded by the esteemed Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Each coin has earned the coveted PCGS "+" designation, which means it has exceptional eye appeal and ranks in the top 30% of quality for the grade.

These exceptional coins come encased in museum-quality slabs, proudly displaying a black custom-label that signifies their inclusion in the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, housed in a custom-logo presentation case.

Struck from 1908 to 1929, America's $5 Gold Indian coins were designed by Boston sculptor Bela Lyon Pratt and featured a design that was recessed or incused into the coin. Only the $2.50 Indians struck during the same period featured this same incuse deign, making them two of the most intriguing U.S. coins ever issued. This combination of aesthetic appeal and historical significance has solidified the $5 Gold Indian as a beloved treasure in American coinage.

Minting of the $5 Gold Indian Heads was halted in 1916 and nearly all gold pieces were withheld from circulation. Minting resumed for one final year in 1929. Gold coins like these were recalled to the Treasury in 1933 where most of them were destroyed in the great gold meltdowns of the period.

"I'm extremely excited that we are able to offer these vintage U.S. $5 Gold Indian coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, given the legacy and exceptional quality of these gold coins that have been well preserved for well over a century, along with the scarcity," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer at GovMint.

GovMint has worldwide exclusivity on all the gold coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

Visit govmint.com/reserveplus for more information and to purchase.

About GovMint

GovMint has been at the forefront of collectible numismatic coins since 1984 and specializes in selling rare and collectible coins, as well as a variety of other modern numismatic products and bullion.

Contact Information

Brian Johnson
Senior Marketing Director
media@amsi-corp.com

SOURCE: GovMint

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.