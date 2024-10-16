GovMint Announces Final Coin Release From the Historic Fairmont Collection Reserve+

An Extraordinary Hoard of Unique & Vintage Incuse $5 Gold Indians With Mint State Grades

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / GovMint, one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces a selection of vintage $5 Gold Indian Coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, a special subset of the Fairmont Collection - which is an immense hoard of vintage U.S. pre-1933 gold coins. The Reserve+ set has been meticulously curated to include only the highest-quality gold coins, with the greatest luster and exceptional beauty. Customers immediately embraced the initial release of $5 and $10 Gold Liberty coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, creating a tremendous level of buzz and excitement.





Each $5 Gold Indian Half Eagle made available in this final release of Fairmont Collection Reserve+ coins was graded by the esteemed Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Each coin has earned the coveted PCGS "+" designation, which means it has exceptional eye appeal and ranks in the top 30% of quality for the grade.

These exceptional coins come encased in museum-quality slabs, proudly displaying a black custom-label that signifies their inclusion in the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, housed in a custom-logo presentation case.

Struck from 1908 to 1929, America's $5 Gold Indian coins were designed by Boston sculptor Bela Lyon Pratt and featured a design that was recessed or incused into the coin. Only the $2.50 Indians struck during the same period featured this same incuse deign, making them two of the most intriguing U.S. coins ever issued. This combination of aesthetic appeal and historical significance has solidified the $5 Gold Indian as a beloved treasure in American coinage.

Minting of the $5 Gold Indian Heads was halted in 1916 and nearly all gold pieces were withheld from circulation. Minting resumed for one final year in 1929. Gold coins like these were recalled to the Treasury in 1933 where most of them were destroyed in the great gold meltdowns of the period.

"I'm extremely excited that we are able to offer these vintage U.S. $5 Gold Indian coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, given the legacy and exceptional quality of these gold coins that have been well preserved for well over a century, along with the scarcity," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer at GovMint.

GovMint has worldwide exclusivity on all the gold coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

