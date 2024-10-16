CONNECT360 LLC: Vivify Company Partners With Destilla to Expand Flavor Offerings in the U.S. Market

Innovative partnership to debut at SupplySide West 2024

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Vivify Company, a leader in the Nutraceutical and Food & Beverage industry, is proud to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Destilla, a globally recognized flavor company, to bring an expanded range of flavors, distillates, and extracts to the U.S. market. This strategic collaboration will officially launch at SupplySide West 2024, one of the largest industry trade shows, set to take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from October 28-31.

This partnership enables Vivify Company to exclusively introduce Destilla's premium line of products to the U.S. market for the first time, enhancing its portfolio with innovative, high-quality ingredients that cater to the evolving industry demands of beverage manufacturers, flavor developers, and food innovators. With Destilla's strong reputation for quality and sustainability, Vivify will now offer a broader range of product solutions to enhance the taste profiles across multiple categories.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Destilla, a brand synonymous with superior taste and global excellence," said President Bobby Gruber of Vivify Company. "Our partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide groundbreaking flavor solutions to the U.S. market. We look forward to introducing Destilla's top-tier flavors to our customers, starting with SupplySide West 2024."

The SupplySide West 2024 trade show presents an ideal platform for Vivify and Destilla to exhibit their expanded product portfolio to a broad audience of industry professionals. Attendees will have opportunities to participate in live product demonstrations, engage in interactive tasting sessions, and explore the diverse applications of these innovative ingredients across a wide range of food, beverage, & nutraceutical applications. This immersive experience will highlight the versatility, quality, and potential of Vivify and Destilla's offerings in driving new product development and enhancing consumer appeal.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in Destilla's global expansion efforts, as we bring our innovative products to the U.S. market in collaboration with Vivify," said Matthias Thienel, CEO of Destilla. "We are confident that this partnership will bring value to U.S. companies looking for sustainable, high-quality flavor solutions."

About Vivify:

Vivify is a leading distributor and light asset manufacturer of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets. With a focus on specialty products such as organic pigments, dyes, liquid colorants, slip additives, specialty resins, and food ingredients, Vivify delivers customer-specific solutions centered on product performance, customized applications, product development, and other value-added services.

For more information, visit www.vivifycompany.com.

About Destilla

Destilla is a globally recognized flavor brand known for its high-quality, sustainable flavors, extracts, and distillates. Committed to excellence, Destilla provides ingredient solutions for food, beverage, and nutraceutical manufacturers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.destilla.com

Contact Information

Ryan Firestine

info@vivifycompany.com

+1 630.469.3838

Related Images

Destilla Logo

Vivify and Destilla Partnership Launched at Supplyside West Vivify Food Flavor and Color Solutions

Vivify and Destilla Partnership Launched at Supplyside West

SOURCE: CONNECT360 LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com