SupplySide Launches SupplySide Fresh, Accelerating Learning for Newcomers in the Nutrition Industry

Informa Markets' SupplySide Group unveils a brand-new educational program, SupplySide Fresh. In partnership with Sonoran University of Health Sciences, an innovator in the fields of naturopathic medicine, nutrition and mental health and one of seven accredited naturopathic medical schools in North America, SupplySide Fresh is the first of its kind program that offers online educational sessions and both virtual and in-person engagement to help fast-track onboarding and build community for new professionals in the nutrition industry.

In two uniquely designed courses, SupplySide Fresh Supplements and SupplySide Fresh Food & Beverage, short videos recorded by industry experts broadly cover a range of topics including legal and regulatory concerns, strategic partnerships, business management tips, technology use cases and more. Downloadable templates provide helpful information at-a-glance, such as industry acronyms, certification options and market research sources. The platform will support opportunities to network with other participants and industry experts, both virtually and in person at SupplySide events.

"Education is a fundamental principle in any industry, and we are committed to providing comprehensive resources and opportunities to empower newcomers to learn, engage in new ways and collaborate, elevating global health and wellness," shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President, Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "Professionals can also utilize these tools on an ongoing basis to prepare for the annual SupplySide events to maximize time on site with the tools needed to engage in meaningful ways, connect with buyers and make important business decisions.

The first module of the course opens with an overview of topics and the program code of conduct. Once this introduction is completed, users can self-discover and guide the order of their own journey through the platform. All live webinars are recorded and available on-demand. Taking connection further to in-person touchpoints, exclusive networking options are also available to connect with industry peers, share experiences and build relationships to enhance their professional growth at each of the SupplySide events, offering additional learning opportunities to empower program participants.

"The SupplySide Fresh project is the result of years of extensive research and collaboration. We gathered insights from both industry veterans and newcomers to fully understand the needs of those entering the field," shares Sandy Almendarez, Vice President of Content at SupplySide. "These discovery efforts led to a successful partnership with Sonoran University, allowing us to develop a curriculum based on real industry feedback. We then worked with experts to create educational sessions, presentations and practical material to promote education and inclusion, allowing for more growth and expansion through increased access to credible tools and training."

"At Sonoran University, we are deeply committed to supporting the development and success of professionals looking to advance their careers in the health and wellness sectors," remarks Dr. Gena Kadar, Dean of Sonoran's College of Nutrition and School of Mental Health. "Partnering with SupplySide allows us to bring together the most influential voices in the industry and leverage the expertise and relationships of both our organizations. By combining Sonoran's track record of academic excellence with SupplySide's exceptional industry insights, this collaboration enhances our students' opportunities for learning, networking and growth, and ultimately serves to empower professionals to drive innovation and positive change in their fields."

Participants at SupplySide West will be able to learn more about SupplySide Fresh and meet industry experts who recorded sessions for the program at the "SupplySide Networking Hub: Accelerating newcomers in the industry" event on Wednesday, October 30. For more information about SupplySide Fresh, visit www.supplysidefresh.com.

To register for the program, visit www.supplysidefresh.com.

