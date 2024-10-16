Legacy Group Capital Welcomes Tech Veteran Kevin Cawley as Chief Technology Officer

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Innovative Real Estate company Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) welcomes technology veteran Kevin Cawley as CTO. Cawley comes to Legacy through the acquisition of Rook Capital, where he was co-founder. Cawley is a proven leader in the tech community, particularly in building enterprise-grade web and mobile platforms over the last 25 years. Prior to his role at Rook Capital, Cawley was responsible for building Dignifi, one of the first fully automated, high-scale consumer lending platforms in the US. He is a TechStars mentor and was an Entrepreneur-In-Residence with the Foundry Group, one of the leading Venture Capital firms in the US.

Over the last 18 years, Legacy has developed a suite of integrated offerings including real estate development, innovative lending solutions, builder services and real estate investment fund management. With over 1,100 investors and $500M in available capital, Legacy's mission is to help communities create wealth through real estate lending and investing.

"Kevin is a proven technology leader with a track-record of scale," said Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha. "As technology is the hub of our growth plans, the role of the CTO becomes ever more important to the company," he added.

Legacy has a proven track record and sterling reputation in the Pacific Northwest. Earlier this year, it kicked off a bold expansion plan with the acquisition of Rook Capital and $20 million of new growth capital. The company recently expanded into Colorado and Arizona and has other geographies on the horizon. Legacy continues to invest in growth and anticipates a robust 2025 as the housing market rebounds and the interest rate environment improves.

"Legacy's potential for growth and success via technology is front and center as we create an industry-leading platform that integrates our entire business model while increasing ease of use and lowering costs for our customers," said Cawley. "As we continue to scale through modern technology, we are building a world-class software development team," he added.

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

Currently, Legacy works with hundreds of homebuilders, brokers and mortgage loan officers while also serving thousands of investors across five real estate investment funds with access to over $500 million in equity and debt capital.

