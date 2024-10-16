Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Completes SOC Audits with Schellman

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced the successful completion of its SOC1 and SOC2 examinations, conducted by Schellman & Company, a recognized leader in compliance and security assessment.

The SOC (System and Organizational Control) reports are crucial for organizations providing services that affect financial reporting and the security of client data. Achieving SOC1 and SOC2 compliance demonstrates that Inovatec has established effective internal controls, security measures, and privacy practices that adhere to high industry standards.

"Our team has worked diligently to meet the rigorous standards set by Schellman," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "This accomplishment reinforces our dedication and commitment to protecting our clients' and partners' sensitive data while delivering exceptional service."

Inovatec's integrated loan origination, loan management, and consumer-direct portal platform empowers lenders with powerful AI tools to automate workflows, streamline processes, mitigate risk, and enhance customer experiences without compromising data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and consumer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

PR Contact
Wendy Thai
Marketing Manager
marketing@inovatec.ca

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.