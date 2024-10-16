Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Completes SOC Audits with Schellman

Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced the successful completion of its SOC1 and SOC2 examinations, conducted by Schellman & Company, a recognized leader in compliance and security assessment.

The SOC (System and Organizational Control) reports are crucial for organizations providing services that affect financial reporting and the security of client data. Achieving SOC1 and SOC2 compliance demonstrates that Inovatec has established effective internal controls, security measures, and privacy practices that adhere to high industry standards.

"Our team has worked diligently to meet the rigorous standards set by Schellman," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "This accomplishment reinforces our dedication and commitment to protecting our clients' and partners' sensitive data while delivering exceptional service."

Inovatec's integrated loan origination, loan management, and consumer-direct portal platform empowers lenders with powerful AI tools to automate workflows, streamline processes, mitigate risk, and enhance customer experiences without compromising data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

