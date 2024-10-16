Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: GOS
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
Veho Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Veho CEO Itamar Zur Named Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Goldman Sachs today announced that it is recognizing Veho co-founder and CEO Itamar Zur as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Zur from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

In just eight years, Veho has become one of the largest parcel delivery platforms in America by enabling retailers to convert shipping from a cost center to a revenue driver. Today, the company serves over 105 million Americans across 46 markets, with clients including Saks Fifth Avenue, Stitch Fix, and Flexport. Zur, who started his career as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble before moving on to tech unicorn Monday.com, went on to co-found Veho while attending Harvard Business School.

"Shipping is one of the most important industries in America, yet it hasn't significantly improved in fifty years. Consumers expect more, brands deserve better, and technology is finally bringing change," Zur said. "Veho is revolutionizing ecommerce by empowering consumers and enabling retailers to turn shipping from a cost center into a growth driver. We are proud that Goldman Sachs recognizes the business we have built and the impact we are making on improving shipping for retailers and their customers."

By giving customers control over their deliveries, Veho achieves an industry-leading 99% on-time-delivery rate, 4.9 out of 5-star customer satisfaction, reduces delivery-related costs by over 30%, and has been shown to increase retailers' customer lifetime value by 51%.

Veho's combination of industry-leading customer service, disruptive technology and scalable operating model drives its continued growth nationwide. The company has raised over $300 million in funding with a last-reported valuation of $1.5 billion. Investors include world-renowned firms like General Catalyst, Softbank, and Tiger Global Management.

"I am thrilled to recognize Ita as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Ita and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year's cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences."

In its 13th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Veho

Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers, Veho is reinventing logistics, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho's technology platform removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at http://www.shipveho.com.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Media Contacts

Veho: Evan Wagner (Evan.Wagner@shipveho.com) or veho@escalatepr.com

Goldman Sachs: Sophia Anthony (Sophia.Anthony@gs.com)

SOURCE: Veho



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
