Bath & Body Works Named to TIME's Inaugural List of the World's Best Brands

Bath & Body Works is included on TIME's first-ever list of the World's Best Brands. Bath & Body Works was recognized as the number one brand in the male cosmetics category, receiving a perfect 100 score.

Created in partnership with market research firm Statista, TIME identified brands through a comprehensive survey of more than 49,000 consumers. Survey respondents ranked companies based on their brand awareness, social buzz, likability, usage and loyalty. The publication recognized the top five brands across 66 different categories for consistently creating loved and well-known products.

Bath & Body Works offers more than 200 personal care and grooming products in their award-winning men's line, ranging from cologne and beard oil to hair and skincare. It's one of the brand's most successful and fastest growing categories in their portfolio today and Bath & Body Works continues to engage this key demographic by leveraging consumer insights to anticipate demand, introducing newness and on-trend product innovations to the category.

To further engage and introduce new customers to the men's line, Bath & Body Works embarked on a multi-city pop-up tour at high profile NBA, NCAA, NFL, and college football games across the country. As a result, more than 1 million new men sampled the products with strong response.

In parallel, the brand partnered with some of the biggest voices in professional sports including Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, D'Angelo Russell and Tyrese Haliburton, tapping into their audiences to drive awareness and excitement for this collection.

"Bath & Body Works is the global leader in fragrance with an appeal and fandom that reaches every demographic," says Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer of Bath & Body Works. "We're proud to be ranked as one of the World's Best Brands and especially honored to have earned the top spot for our men's line. This achievement reinforces our successful engagement strategy, the brand love from our loyal fanbase, and it invites new customers to discover our compelling range of the highest quality fragrances to take their self-care rituals to the next level."

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,870 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 490 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

