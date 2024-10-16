South Florida Ventures: A Season of Growth: Premiere San Antonio and Columbus Shows Attract a Growing Number of Highly Engaged Beauty Professionals

Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, reveals today the achievements of its 3 rd quarter shows, including successful editions of Premiere San Antonio and Premiere Columbus. These highly anticipated gatherings attracted thousands of professionals eager to learn, network, and elevate their careers, solidifying their status as essential industry events.

Premiere San Antonio Recap - Building Momentum in the South Central Region

In just its second year, Premiere San Antonio has achieved remarkable growth, recording over 10,000 visits this year, representing a 9% increase in attendance year-over-year. Professionals traveled from 39 states across the U.S., with notable representation from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Georgia .

Attendees expressed their excitement about having a show in Texas, where they can connect with like-minded beauty professionals without needing to travel out of state. One attendee remarked, "It's an amazing experience within an incredible community of top beauty professionals."

The event showcased world-class educators, including Larisa Love, Jacob Khan, Natalia Nowicki, Kirsty Meakin, and Dr. Kari Williams from Beyoncé's Cécred brand, who conducted hands-on sessions covering the latest trends in hair, nails, and skincare. Attendees enjoyed captivating presentations on the Main Stage from industry leaders such as Chrystofer Benson, Ethan King, Jay Mahmood , and a TikTok Superstar Panel featuring influencers Siiri Parks and Bailey Lavender among others . The Barber Stage, hosted by Cherry the Barber , featured barbers like Rick Morin, Javy Andux, and Bengie Arocho , providing insights into advanced cutting techniques.

On the exhibitor floor, leading brands such as Amika, Halocouture, Aprés Nail, Redavid, and Wahl showcased their latest innovations. New exhibitors like Jimena Nails, Baby Foot USA, and Premier Nail Source garnered significant attention, while local Texas brands like Lash Doctor, Procell Therapies, and Ann Webb Skin Clinic & Institute highlighted the region's talent.

Exciting competitions, including the Curtain Bangs & Layers contest powered by Hattori Hanzo Shears and the Barber Battle powered by L3VEL3 , reinforced San Antonio's reputation as a burgeoning hub for industry talent and innovation.

With the growth in attendance, the enthusiasm of participants, and the support of leading industry brands and educators, Premiere San Antonio is poised to become the leading beauty event for professionals in the South Central region.

Premiere Columbus Recap - Celebrating a Milestone 25th Edition

Premiere Columbus continues to be a cornerstone event for beauty professionals in the Midwest, attracting over 11,000 visits over two days, reflecting a 4% increase in attendance year-over-year. Professionals traveled from 30 states across the U.S., with the top attending states being Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Indiana .

In its 25th year , the show offered more than 160 engaging classes and workshops , including exclusive Ohio CE classes and intimate hands-on sessions. Esteemed educators such as Nick Townsend, and educators from Hattori Hanzo Shears, Wu Aesthetics, Claws, Luxury Lash, and Redavid led sessions on cutting-edge techniques and offering continuing education hours. At Premiere Columbus it was clear that education was the driving force, with attendees enthusiastically participating in hands-on learning and cutting-edge workshops, eager to bring new techniques back to their clients.

"You will receive invaluable information from every class you attend. The information is priceless, the key speakers are at the top in the industry," a Premiere Columbus attendee stated.

Attendees enjoyed dynamic Main Stage presentations from artists like Amelia Fugitt, Kell Grace, Danny Amorim, and Papi Blendz, while the Barber Battle powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by Andis added excitement to the event. The competition showcased innovative barbering styles, with Zachery Pirillo securing first place.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With Premiere Shows' recent expansion to more cities in the U.S., including San Antonio, and the ongoing success of its established events in Orlando and Columbus, the portfolio has solidified its status as a top destination for beauty professionals nationwide to learn, buy, and connect in-person. The excitement continues in 2025, kicking off with Premiere Anaheim, scheduled for February 23 - 24. Registration is now open, click here to purchase your show pass!

Premiere Shows 2025 Schedule:

Premiere Anaheim: February 23 - 24, 2025

Premiere Orlando: May 31 - June 2, 2025

Premiere Columbus: September 15-16, 2025

Premiere San Antonio: September 28-29, 2025

