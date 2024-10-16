CUSG Unveils BankingXP: Revolutionizing Customer Experience for Community Banks

LIVONIA, MICH. / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / CUSG, a leader in customer experience solutions, proudly announces the launch of BankingXP, a groundbreaking platform designed to elevate customer experience management for community banks. This cutting-edge solution delivers real-time CX data, enabling financial services teams to embed customer-centricity into every decision.

Building on over a decade of success with MemberXP for credit unions, BankingXP brings the same powerful tools to community banks. With seamless integration of real-time customer feedback, the platform enables banks to drive exceptional service, enhance customer satisfaction, and foster loyalty.

BankingXP leverages core banking data to trigger real-time alerts and initiate surveys at pivotal moments along key customer journeys. Its user-friendly interface simplifies data analysis, empowering banks to close the loop quickly with actionable insights and create meaningful change.

"BankingXP empowers community banks to set clear benchmarks at every key moment, allowing teams across the organization to innovate freely while closely measuring the impact on customers," said Patty Corkery, CUSG President and CEO. "By making customer experience a shared responsibility, banks can cultivate a truly customer-centric culture where continuous improvement becomes second nature, ensuring they stay ahead of evolving customer needs and expectations."

Key features of BankingXP include:

Real-Time Insights : Instantly capture feedback at critical points, enabling data-driven decisions that enhance the customer experience.

Journey Mapping : Identify and measure pivotal moments in the customer journey to anticipate and proactively engage with customer needs.

User-Friendly Interface: Simplified data visualization tools empower teams to easily understand and act on feedback, driving continuous improvement.

With BankingXP, community banks gain the ability to capture real-time insights across the customer journey, foster retention of both customers and employees by efficiently closing the loop, and ensure every interaction contributes to a superior customer experience.

For more information about BankingXP, please visit bankingxp.com.

