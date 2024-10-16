Anzeige
Focused Support LLC: Focused Support and Fulcrum Autonomy Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Collaborative Systems

WELLSVILLE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Focused Support LLC, the global authority in mission execution and situational awareness software, and Fulcrum Autonomy, a pioneering developer of multi-domain autonomous systems (MDAS), announce a strategic partnership to create fully integrated AI-driven mission control solutions, offering unprecedented operational capabilities to defense and commercial clients worldwide.

In addition to the jointly developed Fulcrum GCS - an integrated universal Ground Control Station powered by Focused Support's Cavok® mission execution software - this collaboration will drive future enhancements leveraging Fulcrum's AI/ML capabilities, providing advanced autonomous mission execution, real-time insights, and adaptable command and control across a broad range of complex operational environments.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to deliver mission solutions that significantly reduce manpower, costs, and training burdens while enhancing real-time decision-making for operators. Customers will benefit from a seamless integration of hardware and software, ensuring maximum mission reliability and effectiveness through intuitive, user-friendly collaborative interfaces.

Edward Bozeman, co-founder and CEO of Fulcrum Autonomy, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating:

"Our relationship with Focused Support marks a significant step in advancing mission autonomy. By leveraging Cavok's truly open architecture and proven performance, we're creating a platform that not only enhances operational efficiency but redefines mission execution with real-time, actionable insights-regardless of the hardware being used. This positions Fulcrum at the forefront of the MDAS market, delivering transformative technology for the future of defense."

Andrew "Judge" Beitz, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Focused Support, said:

"This partnership accelerates development, deployment, and operational advantages through fully integrated and autonomous systems grounded in a globally informed, high-fidelity common operating picture. We are excited to collaborate with Fulcrum Autonomy to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver unparalleled operational benefits to our customers."

Building on their combined expertise and past performance, Focused Support and Fulcrum Autonomy will bring transformative, next-generation capabilities to the MDAS market and beyond, providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of defense and commercial customers across all domains.

About Focused Support

Focused Support LLC is the global authority on purpose-built mission execution, collaboration, and situational awareness software for unmanned systems in all domains. Cavok is a next-generation, real-time, high-performance Tactical Situational Display (TacSit), designed from the ground up to integrate all-domain and all-source intelligence into a collaborative Common Operating Picture (COP). Cavok supports modern mission execution with operationally relevant tools, connectivity, and collaboration and is operationally proven through more than one million hours in RPA Ground Control Stations (GCS) and Tactical Operations Centers (TOC).

For more information, visit https://www.focusedsupport.com/.

About Fulcrum Autonomy

Fulcrum Autonomy is a leading innovator in multi-domain autonomous systems, specializing in the development and production of sUAS and cutting-edge mission autonomy software. With over 50 years of combined experience in manufacturing sUAS, the company's co-founders have a long-standing track record of delivering advanced, operationally proven unmanned systems to defense and commercial customers around the world. Building on this legacy of success, Fulcrum Autonomy continues to push the boundaries of mission autonomy and other AI/ML-driven solutions, transforming how critical operations are executed across defense and intelligence sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.fulcrumautonomy.com/.

Contact Information

Focused Support Media Relations
mediarelations@focusedsupport.com
435-213-3464

Fulcrum Autonomy
info@fulcrumautonomy.com
443-347-4043

SOURCE: Focused Support LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
