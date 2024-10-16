Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senso New York LLC: Senso Unveils 'Unfolding Treasures' Event

Celebrating Art, Design and Creativity at New Culver City Creative Space

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / On Sept. 26, Senso proudly hosted "Unfolding Treasures," a vibrant event marking the grand reveal of its new creative space in Culver City, Los Angeles. The evening celebrated the intersection of art, design, and architecture through a stunning showcase of acclaimed artist Marcel van Luit's latest work. The event drew art enthusiasts, designers, and tastemakers, all eager to experience van Luit's unique approach to storytelling.

Marcel van Luit Sculpture

Marcel van Luit Sculpture
Image of the 'Lucky' Clover Sculpture by Marcel van Luit



The centerpiece of the evening was the unveiling of Marcel van Luit's latest sculpture and a series of paintings, all themed around "Lucky." The artwork invites audiences to pause and find joy in the small moments of life, challenging the notion that bigger is always better. With this powerful message, van Luit's work struck a chord with guests, reminding them to treasure life's fleeting and intimate pleasures.

"Unfolding Treasures" aimed to bridge the worlds of art, entertainment, and interior design, providing a collaborative platform to celebrate creativity. The event was made even more special through partnerships with leading design brands Moooi, DeltaLight, and Basalte, each of which played a role in bringing Senso's vision to life within its new creative space.

"We're excited to have had the opportunity to merge art and interior design in such a meaningful way," said David Bols, Senso's founder and CEO. "Marcel van Luit's work truly embodies the spirit of this space, where creativity can flourish and connections between industries can deepen."

In addition to van Luit's captivating artwork, the event highlighted Senso's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in design. By bringing together partners from the worlds of architecture, design, and lighting, "Unfolding Treasures" served as a testament to Senso's mission of crafting spaces that inspire and foster collaboration.

The event marks the first of many anticipated at Senso's Culver City location, which will continue to serve as a hub for creative exploration, collaboration, and innovation across multiple industries.

About Senso
Senso is a leader in sustainable, seamless resin flooring, combining luxury and eco-friendly innovation. Our plant-based, certified materials offer soft, modern surfaces that enhance both residential and commercial spaces. Committed to sustainability and design excellence, Senso integrates art, architecture, and well-being to create bespoke, tranquil environments. Learn more on www.senso.com.

Contact Information
Alan Kahn
COO
alan@senso.com
6286674190

SOURCE: Senso

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
