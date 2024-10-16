CLIPr's New Body Camera Video Intelligence Solution Improves Law Enforcement Productivity by up to 50%

CLIPr Integrated Into All i-PRO Body-Worn-Camera and In-Car-Video Solutions

BENTONVILLE, ARK. / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / CLIPr has launched CLIPr Video Intelligence (CVI) to the law enforcement sector. CVI is an AI-driven video intelligence platform that enhances officer productivity by up to 50% by automating report-generation based on body-camera footage recorded while on duty, making the tedious time-consuming written-report process redundant. CLIPr is also announcing a strategic reseller partnership with i-PRO, a renowned provider of high-quality video-security and evidence-capture solutions, that will see CLIPr integrated with i-PRO's body-worn-camera and in-car-video solutions and be available to all users.

Humphrey Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of CLIPr

The CVI platform works on a 2:1 ratio. However long a body-camera recording is, it takes CLIPr half the amount of time to generate a report. Officers no longer need to sit and watch their recorded interaction with members of the public and then write their report; the entire process is automated. Additional incremental services are also available from CLIPr like enabling users to identify conversation nodes in camera footage and create topics related to the footage recorded. CLIPr also has video evidence search capabilities by topic, analysis, organization, extraction, and query. CLIPr seamlessly integrates with all types of Unified Digital Evidence platforms.

"Currently, officers on patrol or special assignment spend, on average, 50% of their duty time performing administrative tasks; much of it is related to body-camera footage," says CLIPr CEO and co-founder Humphrey Chen. "Once implemented, CLIPr will enhance shift productivity by 25%, enabling officers to spend about 75% of their time protecting and serving and up to 50% less time on administrative functions. Police officers and citizens benefit equally."

"We are excited to partner with CLIPr. The integration between CLIPr and i-PRO Unified Digital Evidence (UDE) can provide a significant enhancement to public safety and enterprise video management when coupled with access to CLIPr's BodyCam Notes and Police Report recap capabilities," says David O'Connor, Director of Public Safety Product Management at i-PRO.

CLIPr is currently being pilot tested at a wide variety of police departments across the country. "The platform's advanced video management capabilities are attracting significant interest, and the feedback that we have had is exceptionally positive," adds Chen.

To compile a report, an officer places their body camera in a docking station, it then automatically uploads their video, and CLIPr generates a full transcription of the footage. The system emails the first draft of the police report to the officer who can then review and search it for relevant information, and then edit and finalize the narrative part of their incident report. Officers can then submit reports to their superiors for review or forward it to the district attorney for prosecutorial purposes.

CLIPr will be in booth #2738 together with i-PRO at this year's International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference and exposition in Boston, Massachusetts, between Oct. 19-22, 2024.

About CLIPr

CLIPr is a premier video analysis and management platform that leverages AI and machine learning to transform the way users interact with video content. By extracting and organizing key moments from both short- and long-form videos, CLIPr saves users countless hours and enhances productivity.

About i-PRO

i-PRO is a global leader in video surveillance solutions, offering industry-leading technology for capturing, recording, and analyzing high-quality video. With a comprehensive lineup of advanced video surveillance cameras, i-PRO integrates cutting-edge AI technology to deliver superior video analysis and management capabilities.

