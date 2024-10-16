Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
PathPresenter and Paige Announce Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Image Management and Artificial Intelligence Digital Pathology Workflows

Paige to participate with PathPresenter at Pathology Visions preconference workshop

MONTVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / PathPresenter, a comprehensive enterprise pathology workflow platform known for its secure, scalable, multi-tenant infrastructure, is partnering with Paige, the leader in next-generation AI technology for healthcare. Together, the two companies aim to revolutionize digital pathology workflows in hospitals and laboratories worldwide by integrating Paige's advanced Diagnostic AI applications directly into PathPresenter's platform.

The collaboration between PathPresenter and Paige will offer a unified solution for customers, simplifying AI adoption in pathology and setting new standards in digital pathology management. This seamless integration promises to enhance efficiency and empower pathologists with unparalleled tools for more precise diagnoses and streamlined workflows.

At the highly anticipated Pathology Visions 2024 conference, the companies will unveil this game-changing partnership. On November 3rd, Paige will join PathPresenter for an exclusive preconference workshop, where they will showcase the breakthrough solution developed for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC).

PathPresenter Preconference Workshop at Pathology Visions 2024:

Topic: Lessons from the Frontlines: Navigating the Integration of LIS, IMS, and AI in Pathology
Date/Time: Sunday, November 3rd, 1:30pm ET
Venue: Hyatt Regency, Orlando, Florida
Learn more about the workshop here.

"We're thrilled to integrate Paige's state-of-the-art AI models into PathPresenter's IMS, elevating the sign-out process while also advancing our educational and research applications. Paige's innovation - marked by the first-ever FDA approval of a pathology AI application - combined with their exciting Generative AI capabilities, truly has the potential to transform pathology as we know it," said Dr. Rajendra Singh, founder of PathPresenter.

"We are excited to partner with PathPresenter to bring Paige's best-in-class Diagnostic AI applications to a broader network of hospitals and labs," said Peter Hamilton, General Manager of Diagnostics of Paige. "Through this collaboration, we're advancing our mission to bring our AI to many more cancer patients through partnership, open solutions and industry consolidation".

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is the global image sharing platform for pathology. We are on a mission to democratize access to the world's pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues globally and providing a practical platform to access and use best-in-class AI models. Founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer, Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter's secure and scalable multi-tenant enterprise pathology workflow software has been adopted by tier one medical institutions for clinical care, education, and research, and the company has built a thriving community of 50,000+ users in 172 countries to easily view and share digital pathology images and knowledge. Learn more at https://www.pathpresenter.com.

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer's most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-approved AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

Contact Details:

?PathPresenter
?Cory Batenchuk, SVP of Operations
?cory@pathpresenter.com
?+1 873-355-9913

Paige
Cindi Goodsell | Stanton
cgoodsell@stantonprm.com
510-409-3646

Contact Information:

Cory Batenchuk
SVP, Operations
cory@pathpresenter.com
?+1 873-355-9913

Cindi Goodsell
Stanton Public Relations
cgoodsell@stantonprm.com
510-409-3646

SOURCE: PathPresenter

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
