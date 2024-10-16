MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Announces Shareholder Update Conference Call on October 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar technology and ADAS solutions, will host MicroVision Shareholder Update Conference Call and Webcast on October 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

MicroVision invites shareholders and interested investors to participate in this conference call and webcast which will consist of prepared remarks by management, and a question-and-answer session. Investors may pose questions to management during the live conference call and webcast on October 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

Shareholders and interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 465666. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection.

The live conference call and webcast can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

With offices in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc

