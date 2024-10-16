Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
15.10.24
21:57 Uhr
81,58 Euro
-0,18
-0,22 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,1283,4219:31
83,2083,4219:31
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: R&D Field Trials of Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil

Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

R&D FIELD TRIALS OF MIRACLE-GRO ORGANIC RAISED BED & GARDEN SOIL

In preparation for the launch of our next generation organic products in 2024, including the new Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil, the Gardens R&D team led one of the largest biology trials in company history. Within this trial the team studied the quality and performance of the product on over 300 plants. The study was carried out across various growing platforms, including 138 raised beds and six garden rows. With a major focus on developing products that are locally crafted*, this test also included soil mixes representing various regions in the U.S., as product efficacy and performance needed to be consistent across geographic locations.

The importance of these trials is further magnified by the fact that organic growing media tends to be more complex to design than its conventional counterparts. For example, the soil blend contains a quick release fertilizer to help grow plants. These organic fertilizer ingredients have a tendency to interact with other ingredients, such as aged bark and compost. Therefore, it becomes even more imperative to ensure we are screening quality input materials and accounting for these complex interactions.

Large-scale trials like these help us deliver quality products to new and experienced gardeners with resources for successful planting and outcomes. In addition, we went head-to-head with several major competitors in the market and proved once again that consumers rely on Miracle-Gro products to deliver superior performance.

*Manufactured less than 150 miles on average from where the product is sold, excluding AL & HI

To learn more about ScottsMiracleGro's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our webpage.

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.