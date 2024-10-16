ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: R&D Field Trials of Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil

Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

R&D FIELD TRIALS OF MIRACLE-GRO ORGANIC RAISED BED & GARDEN SOIL

In preparation for the launch of our next generation organic products in 2024, including the new Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil, the Gardens R&D team led one of the largest biology trials in company history. Within this trial the team studied the quality and performance of the product on over 300 plants. The study was carried out across various growing platforms, including 138 raised beds and six garden rows. With a major focus on developing products that are locally crafted*, this test also included soil mixes representing various regions in the U.S., as product efficacy and performance needed to be consistent across geographic locations.

The importance of these trials is further magnified by the fact that organic growing media tends to be more complex to design than its conventional counterparts. For example, the soil blend contains a quick release fertilizer to help grow plants. These organic fertilizer ingredients have a tendency to interact with other ingredients, such as aged bark and compost. Therefore, it becomes even more imperative to ensure we are screening quality input materials and accounting for these complex interactions.

Large-scale trials like these help us deliver quality products to new and experienced gardeners with resources for successful planting and outcomes. In addition, we went head-to-head with several major competitors in the market and proved once again that consumers rely on Miracle-Gro products to deliver superior performance.

*Manufactured less than 150 miles on average from where the product is sold, excluding AL & HI

