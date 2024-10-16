AKASA: 90% of Hospital and Health System Revenue Cycle Leaders Believe GenAI Will Impact Medical Coding Operations

65% believe this impact will be substantial

AKASA, the preeminent provider of end-to-end generative AI (GenAI) solutions for the revenue cycle, today announced findings from a survey highlighting that 90% of revenue cycle leaders believe GenAI will have an impact on their medical coding operations, with 65% saying that impact will be substantial.

Survey responses reveal that 45% of healthcare leaders are optimistic that GenAI will significantly improve coding operations. Another 20% see this technology as a complete game-changer, leading to a full restructuring of their organizations' coding operations. Meanwhile, 25% feel these new coding tools will help incrementally but are still skeptical of their potential.

"Generative AI is the future of medical coding," said Malinka Walaliyadde, AKASA CEO and co-founder. "It's like giving coders superpowers. They can now perform the same work, but both better and faster. We don't believe in replacing coders with technology. The goal is to empower them, streamlining and automating routine tasks and ultimately freeing up coders to focus on the areas of highest value where their attention is most needed."

For revenue cycle executives interested in learning more about the benefits of GenAI-powered coding, experts from AKASA will be at the AHIMA24 Conference, taking place Oct. 27-29 in Salt Lake City. Mindy Harris, RHIA, CCS, CDIP, CPC, CPMA, CRC, director of coding at AKASA, will lead a presentation on, "Why Medical Coding Needs Generative AI." Contact press@akasa.com to connect with AKASA on-site at the event or for session details.

Source: Commissioned by AKASA, this survey fielded responses from 284 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospitals and health systems across the United States through the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Pulse Survey program. The national survey was designed to assess the adoption of GenAI and LLMs in medical coding operations at hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

